Global Smart Label Market Size to Grow USD 35 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 16.2%

New York, United States , March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Label Market Size is said to grow to USD 35 Billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 16.2% from the early market figure of USD 9.04 Billion in 2021. Due to increasing customer spending patterns and rapid internet penetration are directly influencing the expansion of e-commerce. Thus, consistent demand for smart labels is likely to be generated by e-commerce for product tracking and tracing. To benefit the most out of this scenario, leading smart label manufacturers are launching advanced label solutions, particularly for the e-commerce sector.

In a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, scheduled operations, and contemporary elements, smart labels are becoming more and more well-known these days. The benefits of supplying the expected authenticity of a thing and its tracking from the stockroom to the appropriation community through the production network are provided by these smart labels, which are an ideal way to achieve more noticeable efficiencies. The market for smart labels offers detailed information about a single item or a group of unique items as well as a continuous global positioning framework to ensure authenticity and trustworthiness. These smart AI chips are integrated into the labels, enabling continuous and real-time tracking of the object.

The demand for security and tracking solutions is rising, which propels the growth of the smart label market.

All industry must address the problems related to preventing theft and other security concerns. The corporation can use these smart labels and other cutting-edge developments more effectively. The smart labels are not only employed as tags or anti-theft devices, but they may also be used to track a product's location and, in some cases, to gather vital information about the product's use or transportation. determining and monitoring the active and approaching raw material advancement in businesses. Important market participants have developed a cutting-edge material flow system that aids businesses in accurately transporting products on time.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Smart Label Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (EAS, RFID, Sensing Label), By End-Use (Retail, Healthcare, Logistics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” Get Detailed Report Description Here:

The introduction of AI and IoT technology has created lucrative growth prospects for the worldwide smart label industry.

The need for improvement in smart labels is becoming the most important thing as far as the security concerns are arising along with the tracking system problem, so the global smart label market will have plenty of opportunities for AI and IoT professionals and organisations dealing with smart AI-based technology. To address security issues and the need for tough climatic resistance, the smart labels must be created and integrated with cutting-edge technology. For this reason, businesses are looking for suppliers who can create intelligent AI-based technologies for use in such smart labels.

In order to produce such wear-resistant smart labels that can link with IoT devices through barcode scanning with the aid of technology, businesses are looking for a different method that uses strict chemicals that can survive any type of weather. This opens up a wide range of potential for IT companies and providers who create smart labels to overcome the inherent limitations.

Regional Analysis of the global smart label market –

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa make up the four main geographic segments of the worldwide smart label market. As one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world and utilising such smart technologies at its finest, North America is the most dominating area, with a market share of USD 3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand to USD 10 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.1%. With a market value expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2030 and a CAGR of 15.4%, Europe is ranked second in the aforementioned industry due to the region's significant demand from local industries.

In terms of revenue generated from smart labels, which are expected to have a market value of USD 8.7 billion by 2030, the Asia-Pacific area comes in third. Middle-East and Africa also make a sizable contribution to the market as a whole, with a market value projected to increase by USD 2.6 billion with a CAGR of 14.5% until 2030.

Key Highlights –

• From the early market size of USD 9.04 billion in 2021, the worldwide smart label market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 16.2% to USD 35 billion in 2030.

• When the market for smart labels is classified based on technology, RFID technology is expected to lead with revenues of USD 21.7 billion by 2030 and a CAGR of 16.2%.

• Regarding the end-use segmentation, the retail sector will be the primary user of these smart labels, with a market value of USD 9.1 billion and a CAGR of 14.1% by 2030.

• With a 14.1% CAGR, North America, one of the technologically most sophisticated areas, will have a sizable market share by 2030, accounting for USD 10 billion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The key competitors for the global smart label market are –Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Presco Polymers Opco Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Sato holding corporations, etc.

