Multiple Myeloma Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 38.94 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the multiple myeloma market was valued at USD 23.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 38.94 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that develops from malignant plasma cells. Highly unstable aberrant cells migrate through the bloodstream, circulatory, and lymphatic systems to produce malignant tumors. Plasma cells become malignant and increase rapidly, resulting in a tumor known as plasmacytoma, which inhibits the bone marrow from creating healthy blood cells and immunoglobulins. Because myeloma cells develop and multiply, fewer leukocyte, erythrocyte, and platelet cells are formed, resulting in a weakened immune system. Multiple myeloma symptoms include gastrointestinal issues, enlarged organs, renal damage, rapid weight loss, bone pain, and fever. Multiple myeloma is the third most common, following lymphoma and leukaemia as the most frequent blood cancers.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Multiple Myeloma market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the worldwide Multiple Myeloma market are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

Some of the major players operating in the multiple myeloma market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ireland)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Cipla Inc. (US)

Abbott (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (US)

Recent Development

In April 2021, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had announced the approval of BCMA-targeted CAR T-Cell Therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The current approval is based in part on the findings of small research that found that idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel) reduced tumor size in 72 percent of patients. These effects persisted on average 11 months.

In June 2021, AbbVie acquired the TeneoOne and its key immunotherapeutic asset for treating multiple myeloma named TNB-383B. TNB-383B is a bispecific antibody that targets both BCMA and CD3 and is designed to direct the body's own immune system to target and kill BCMA-expressing tumor cells. AbbVie and TeneoOne announced a strategic partnership in February 2019 to develop and commercialize TNB-383B, a bispecific antibody that targets both BCMA and CD3 and is designed to direct the body's immune system to target and kill BCMA-expressing tumor cells. Based on an interim review of an ongoing Phase I research, AbbVie exercised its acquisition right.

Key Market Segments Covered in Multiple Myeloma Industry Research

Type

Smouldering Multiple Myeloma

Active Multiple Myeloma

Treatment

Medications

Ixazomib

Carfilzomib

Chemotherapy Drugs

Bendamustine

Etoposide

Liposomal Doxorubicin

Cyclophosphamide

Melphalan

Vincristine

Immunotherapy Drugs

Lenalidomide

Thalidomide

Pomalidomide

Corticosteroids

Dexamethasone

Prednisone

Monoclonal antibodies

Daratumumab

Isatuximab

Elotuzumab

Radiation Therapy

Stem Cell Transplant

Others

Diagnosis

Blood Tests

Bone Marrow Biopsy

Urine Tests

Imaging Tests X-ray Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Positron Emission Tomography (PET)



Symptoms

Bone Pain

Weight Loss

Constipation

Fatigue

Frequent Infections

Loss of Appetite

Confusion

Numbness in Legs

Nausea

Excessive Thirst

Others

Dosage Forms

Capsule

Tablets

Injections

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End-Users

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key Growth Drivers:

Introduction of monoclonal antibodies with safety profile to fight myeloma cells

The expansion of the multiple myeloma market is fueled by the increasing use of microRNA treatments, the rise of nanomedicine platforms, and the constant introduction of effective and safe therapeutics. With the addition of monoclonal antibodies and histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors to the present therapies array, the medicines market is likely to gain traction. Because of the established clinical profile, clinicians favor biologic therapy with monoclonal antibodies such as darzalex and empliciti.

Increasing prevalence of hematological cancer

The rising prevalence of hematological cancer is estimated to enhance the multiple myeloma market's growth rate. Multiple myeloma is a form of hematological cancer triggered by certain genetic defects. The disease is treated with medications that modify the immune system and improve the efficacy of chemotherapies, radiation therapies, stem cell transplants, and platelet transfusions.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of multiple myeloma market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.

Furthermore, rising geriatric population and increasing number of obese population will expand the multiple myeloma market.

Multiple Myeloma Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the Multiple myeloma market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the multiple myeloma market because of the growing prevalence of blood cancer and the rising geriatric population. Additionally, the growing demand for biologic therapies and people's unhealthy lifestyle will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to increasing penetration of novel cancer drugs and rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Also, growing number of obese population will further cushion the market's growth rate in this region.

Table of Contents:

