Global Membrane Separation Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Membranes

The global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Reverse Osmosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities
- Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Drug Discovery and Waste Water Management
- Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection
- Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques
- Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth
- Global Ultrapure Water Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
- Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Membranes
- Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse
- Applications of Water Reuse
- Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water Reuse
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
- World Market for Municipal Water Treatment Equipment by Treatment Type (2020) : Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Desalination, Disinfection, Surface Water Treatment, and Water Recycling
- Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for Efficient Filtration Technologies
- Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand
- Growing use of Membrane Separation Technologies for Desalination
- Global Desalination Technology Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Contracted Capacity for Thermal and Membrane
- Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency for Desalination
- Hybrid Desalination Plants Widen Use
- Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Drive the Market Ahead
- Membrane Technologies in Food and Beverages Market
- Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace
- Innovations to Augment Features and Functionality of Membranes
- Industry Witnesses Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes
- Other New and Improved Membrane Filtration Technologies Come to the Fore
- Membrane Technology Moves towards High Performance & Enhanced Green Score
- Growing Opportunities for Upstream Ultrafiltration in RO Plants Augurs Well
- New Approaches to Overcome Fouling Set to Drive Broader Use of Membrane Separation Technique for Water Treatment
- Ultra-STable Membrane Coatings for Fracking Wastewater Treatment
- Nanoparticle-based Membranes to Encounter Bio-Fouling
- 3D Printing Gains Immense Attention for Creation of Green, Energy-Efficient Membranes for Water Purification
- Membrane Innovations to Address Separation & Purification Challenges During mAb Production
- Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth
- Pervaporation Technologies Register Strong Growth
- Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market
- Microfiltration Market: Matured, Still Growing
- Global Microfiltration Membranes Market (2021e): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-use Segment
- Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns
- Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water
- Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth
- World Nanofiltration Membranes Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-use Segment
- Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum
- Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness
- Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest
- Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies
- Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies
- Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region
- Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)
- Semiconductor Fabrication Made Easier with Advanced Membrane Separation Solutions
- Pandemic Curtails Membrane Consumption in Semiconductor Applications
- Macro Growth Drivers
- Surging Population Spurs Demand
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
