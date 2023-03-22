Global Membrane Separation Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Membranes

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Separation Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reverse Osmosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 559 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact On Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Arrival of COVID-19 Pandemic Plunges Water Sector into a Sea of Challenges

Membrane-based Water & Air Filtration Emerges as Potential Weapon amid COVID-19

Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Membrane Separation Technologies: A Prelude

Comparison of Major Membrane Separation Technologies

A Peep into the History

Major Application Markets

Application of Membrane Processes by Select End-user Segments

Outlook

Select Key Market Drivers

Factors Hindering Growth

Developing Markets to Drive Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Drug Discovery and Waste Water Management

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth

Global Ultrapure Water Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Membranes

Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse

Applications of Water Reuse

Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

World Market for Municipal Water Treatment Equipment by Treatment Type (2020) : Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Desalination, Disinfection, Surface Water Treatment, and Water Recycling

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for Efficient Filtration Technologies

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand

Growing use of Membrane Separation Technologies for Desalination

Global Desalination Technology Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Contracted Capacity for Thermal and Membrane

Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency for Desalination

Hybrid Desalination Plants Widen Use

Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Drive the Market Ahead

Membrane Technologies in Food and Beverages Market

Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace

Innovations to Augment Features and Functionality of Membranes

Industry Witnesses Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes

Other New and Improved Membrane Filtration Technologies Come to the Fore

Membrane Technology Moves towards High Performance & Enhanced Green Score

Growing Opportunities for Upstream Ultrafiltration in RO Plants Augurs Well

New Approaches to Overcome Fouling Set to Drive Broader Use of Membrane Separation Technique for Water Treatment

Ultra-STable Membrane Coatings for Fracking Wastewater Treatment

Nanoparticle-based Membranes to Encounter Bio-Fouling

3D Printing Gains Immense Attention for Creation of Green, Energy-Efficient Membranes for Water Purification

Membrane Innovations to Address Separation & Purification Challenges During mAb Production

Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth

Pervaporation Technologies Register Strong Growth

Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market

Microfiltration Market: Matured, Still Growing

Global Microfiltration Membranes Market (2021e): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-use Segment

Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns

Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth

World Nanofiltration Membranes Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-use Segment

Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum

Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness

Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest

Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies

Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region

Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

Semiconductor Fabrication Made Easier with Advanced Membrane Separation Solutions

Pandemic Curtails Membrane Consumption in Semiconductor Applications

Macro Growth Drivers

Surging Population Spurs Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

