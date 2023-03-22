The Global Finger Millet Market is forecast to grow by $4683.93 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Finger Millet Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576187/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the finger millet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low maintenance of finger millet cultivation, rising adoption of gluten-free diet, and health benefits of finger millet.



The finger millet market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food source

• Fodder

• Baking



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• South America

• North America



This study identifies the property of diabetes control as one of the prime reasons driving the finger millet market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in new product launches and growth in packaging and distribution of finger millets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the finger millet market covers the following areas:

• Finger millet market sizing

• Finger millet market forecast

• Finger millet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading finger millet market vendors that include Akshaa Foods, Ancient Golden Mill, Deepan Mills, Dharani Farming and Marketing Cooperative, E5 Commodities, Farmer Exim, GEEWIN EXIM, Giva Agro, Ipahad, Kaadu Organic Farm, Kenya Seed Co. Ltd., Miheraa Organic Foods, Pioneer Agro Industry, Pure Products, Royal Mineral, Simosis International, SK Royal Industries, and Nature Bio Foods Ltd. Also, the finger millet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

