Mission Dispensaries Joins Leaf411 to Advance Cannabis Education in Illinois, Michigan and Massachusetts

DENVER, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf411™, the first cannabis nurse guidance call service, announced today that Mission Dispensaries and its six locations across Illinois, Michigan and Massachusetts have become the organization’s newest members, making Mission the first Multi-state Operator (MSO) to provide Leaf411’s cannabis education resources to its staff, patients and customers.



“We live and breathe cannabis education here at Leaf411, so it is very gratifying when an organization the size of Mission recognizes its importance,” said Katherine Golden, CEO of Leaf411. “This membership will provide resources to thousands of patients, as well as to Mission’s devoted team of budtenders and other team members. We are so proud of Mission for recognizing the importance of cannabis education and look forward to supporting their customers for years to come.”

Cannabis businesses still face an uphill battle helping patients understand the options available to them with cannabis medicine, according to Golden. The lack of credible information about cannabis, as well as the proliferation of stigma-driven disinformation, continues to create confusion among the public, particularly in new markets. As more patients and consumers become interested in cannabis, the need for education and guidance from nurses becomes vital.

“We see patients everyday with questions about cannabis so we understand the great need that exists for objective, credible information about cannabis consumption, products and possible outcomes,” said Kristie Shaw, Vice President of Retail Operations for Mission Dispensaries. “The membership with Leaf411 provides access for our patients to their cannabis-trained guidance sessions while also giving our budtenders the opportunity to learn from the registered nurses at Leaf411. We cannot wait to start sharing what we learn with our patients.”

With six locations across Illinois, Michigan and Massachusetts, Mission Dispensaries offers patients and consumers a wide variety of product offerings, including flower, edibles, vapes/concentrates and tinctures. Featuring in-house brands such as distillate-infused Terp Stix pre-rolls, 1988 pre-rolled blunts, Crystal Clear vape carts and disposables, and flower brands like Island and Legends, Mission Dispensaries is consistently expanding its product offerings.

“The products available today continue to evolve as the industry grows and consumer needs and preferences become more defined,” Shaw said. “This makes it even more important for budtenders to be able to address questions when they arise. We think our membership with Leaf411 will help Mission deliver better service and hopefully, help our patients experience better results.”

Business membership in Leaf411 provides a variety of benefits to cannabis operators, including education programs for budtenders, in-store signage and pamphlets and free guidance calls for patients or customers. Memberships begin as low as $100 per month and customized membership programs can be created depending on the particular needs of a business. For more information, visit Leaf411’s membership page.

About Leaf411

Leaf411 is the first cannabis-trained nurse guidance service. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Leaf411 was founded in 2019 with a mission to provide education and directional support to the general public about the safe and effective use of cannabis (marijuana and hemp). Leaf411’s team of cannabis-trained nurses are passionate about helping the community access balanced education about their cannabis use while also improving public perception of the cannabis industry. For more information visit leaf411.org or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

About Mission

From superior genetics to proven cultivation and manufacturing methodologies, Mission is committed to fostering a better cannabis industry for everyone. Whether a consumer is new to the world of cannabis or a seasoned smoker, Mission knows there are many options for the types of cannabis and ways to consume it. Offering a large portfolio of brands and products at affordable prices, Mission proudly delivers on quality and service for all patients and consumers. For more information, visit Mission Dispensaries online.