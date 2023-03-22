Global Electro Optical Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of Military Electronics Support Market Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electro Optical Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electro Optical Systems estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Airborne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ground segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Electro Optical Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Worsening COVID-19 and Economic Scenario Dampens Outlook for Electro Optical (EO) Systems, But Provides a Burning Platform for Innovation: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Per Million in June Vs GDP Per Capita Vs GDP Growth for 2020

Electro Optical Systems Market: Prospects and Outlook

Military Applications Boost Growth in Electro-Optical System Market

North America Leads Global EO Systems Market

Competition

Key Brands in Electro Optical Industry

Recent Market Activity

Electro Optical Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Military Electro Optical and Infrared Systems Market: Evolving Defense Needs Support Growth

Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of Military Electronics Support Market Growth

Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications Augurs Well for the Market

With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, EO Systems Market Witnesses Challenging Times

Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for EO Systems: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2019

Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of EO Systems

Growing Emphasis on Border Security Drives Demand for EO Systems

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in '000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2010-2018

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders

Market Primed to Benefit from the Rising Adoption of High Capability UAVs

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up Demand for EO/IR Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

With Unmanned Aircrafts Posing Threat of Terrorism and Smuggling, EO/IR-based Counter-Drone Systems Grow in Prominence

Application of EO/IR in Homeland Security and Search and Rescue Missions: Opportunities for Growth

Technological Advances to Bolster Market Growth

A Glance at Select Innovations in Electro Optical Systems

New and Advanced EO Materials

Ultra-rapid EO Modulator for Converting THz Signals into Optical Signals

US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related Technology Development

EO System-Based Coast Guard Technology for Turkey

