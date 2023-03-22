Global Superconducting Wire Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Superconductors for MRI System in Medical Sector Propels the Market

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconducting Wire: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Superconducting Wires estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

High Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Low & Medium Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Superconducting Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$242.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

