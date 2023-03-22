The Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market is forecast to grow by $ 82.56 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.76% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351738/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new data sources, regulatory innovations boosting market growth, personalized marketing gaining traction, and increase in number of devices capable of supporting digital media and increasing internet penetration.



The digital marketing software (DMS) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Service

• Professional services

• Managed services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the spread of social media and e-commerce platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the digital marketing software (DMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, programmatic advertising boosting market growth and global digital transformation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital marketing software (DMS) market vendors that include Adobe Inc., BlueConic, CM Group, Demandbase Inc., HP Inc., HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Keap, Microsoft Corp., Nielsen Holdings Plc, Oracle Corp., Redpoint Global Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SimplyCast, TransUnion LLC, Viant Technology LLC, Vivial Inc., and Zeta Global. Also, the digital marketing software (DMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

