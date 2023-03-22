Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Global Market to Reach $31.3 Billion by 2030: Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -

Danaher

Merck

Sartorius

3M Purification

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Market

Scope of Affinity Chromatography in Aiding the Vaccine Purification methodology

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

A Prelude to Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

Chromatography Leads the Pack

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for Bioseparation Systems

Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies: 2020

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals - 2022

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals-2021

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals-2020

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2019

Targeted Therapies Gain Momentum, Cancer Immunotherapies on the Rise

Process Intensification Aids in Greater Productivity

Evolution of Chromatography Applications for the Biopharmaceutical Sector

Chromatography in Cell & Gene Therapies

Chromatography Methods Fraught with Issues

Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for Bioseparation Technologies

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of April 2022)

Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of April 2022)

High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant Opportunities for Bioseparation Systems

Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation Technology

Global Chromatography Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques for Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, and Others

Increasing Demand for Gas Chromatography in Biopharma Separation

Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography

A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands

Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention

SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention

Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC

Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns

Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography

Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity

Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Multimode Chromatography

Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings

Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies

Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing

His-tagged purification of protein & Immobilized Metal Affinity Chromatography (IMAC)

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Production of Biopharmaceuticals: Filtration Challenges

Evolving Membrane Functions in Filtration for the Production of mAbs

Filtration Technology: The Future

Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Membrane & Bioseparation

Need for Highly Efficient Membranes Rises

Downstream Response of Industry to Upstream Scale-Up

Hand-powered Centrifuge setup can Diagnose Covid-19 for just a dollar a test

Cell Disruption & Methods Gain Popularity

Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline and Enhance Production of Biopharmaceutical Systems

Affinity Technologies Improve Productivity

Nanofiber Chromatography Technology Advantageous

Convective Media Set to Gain Growing Use

Nanotechnology Set to Add Interesting Dimension to Biological Separation

Rise of Magnetic Nanoparticles

Magnetic Biological Separation: Key Steps

Why Carbon Nanotubes are Gaining Attention

Application of Nanoporous & Nanofiber Membranes

Key Challenges & the Road Ahead

Continuous Bioprocessing Holds Potential to Positively Impact Biomanufacturing

Perfusion Gains Attention

Use of Continuous Purification on the Rise in Viral Processes

Introduction of Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing System Improves Productivity and Minimizes Raw Material Wastage

Use of Continuous Processing Technique for Manufacturing Life-Saving Medicines Gains Momentum

Demand for Sustainable Nanofiber Chromatography Mechanism Witnesses an Upward Momentum

Use of Precipitation Technique for Purifying Therapeutic Proteins Exhibits a Surge

Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum

Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role

Minimizing Centrifugation Steps

Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention

Innovative Approaches to Overcome Perennial & Existing Challenges with Process Chromatography

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Biopharmaceutical Bioseperation Systems

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

