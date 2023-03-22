Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Global Market to Reach $31.3 Billion by 2030: Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR
The Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -
- Danaher
- Merck
- Sartorius
- 3M Purification
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|360
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Impact of COVID-19 on Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Market
- Scope of Affinity Chromatography in Aiding the Vaccine Purification methodology
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- A Prelude to Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems
- A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview
- Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
- US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
- Chromatography Leads the Pack
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for Bioseparation Systems
- Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies: 2020
- Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals - 2022
- Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals-2021
- Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals-2020
- Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2019
- Targeted Therapies Gain Momentum, Cancer Immunotherapies on the Rise
- Process Intensification Aids in Greater Productivity
- Evolution of Chromatography Applications for the Biopharmaceutical Sector
- Chromatography in Cell & Gene Therapies
- Chromatography Methods Fraught with Issues
- Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for Bioseparation Technologies
- Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe
- Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues
- Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication
- Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets
- Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of April 2022)
- Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of April 2022)
- High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant Opportunities for Bioseparation Systems
- Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
- Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation Technology
- Global Chromatography Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques for Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, and Others
- Increasing Demand for Gas Chromatography in Biopharma Separation
- Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography
- A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands
- Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention
- SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention
- Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC
- Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns
- Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography
- Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity
- Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity
- Mixed-Mode Chromatography
- Multimode Chromatography
- Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings
- Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies
- Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing
- His-tagged purification of protein & Immobilized Metal Affinity Chromatography (IMAC)
- Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Downstream Production of Biopharmaceuticals: Filtration Challenges
- Evolving Membrane Functions in Filtration for the Production of mAbs
- Filtration Technology: The Future
- Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification
- Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques
- Membrane & Bioseparation
- Need for Highly Efficient Membranes Rises
- Downstream Response of Industry to Upstream Scale-Up
- Hand-powered Centrifuge setup can Diagnose Covid-19 for just a dollar a test
- Cell Disruption & Methods Gain Popularity
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline and Enhance Production of Biopharmaceutical Systems
- Affinity Technologies Improve Productivity
- Nanofiber Chromatography Technology Advantageous
- Convective Media Set to Gain Growing Use
- Nanotechnology Set to Add Interesting Dimension to Biological Separation
- Rise of Magnetic Nanoparticles
- Magnetic Biological Separation: Key Steps
- Why Carbon Nanotubes are Gaining Attention
- Application of Nanoporous & Nanofiber Membranes
- Key Challenges & the Road Ahead
- Continuous Bioprocessing Holds Potential to Positively Impact Biomanufacturing
- Perfusion Gains Attention
- Use of Continuous Purification on the Rise in Viral Processes
- Introduction of Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing System Improves Productivity and Minimizes Raw Material Wastage
- Use of Continuous Processing Technique for Manufacturing Life-Saving Medicines Gains Momentum
- Demand for Sustainable Nanofiber Chromatography Mechanism Witnesses an Upward Momentum
- Use of Precipitation Technique for Purifying Therapeutic Proteins Exhibits a Surge
- Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum
- Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role
- Minimizing Centrifugation Steps
- Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention
- Innovative Approaches to Overcome Perennial & Existing Challenges with Process Chromatography
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Biopharmaceutical Bioseperation Systems
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
