Garden Soil Global Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030: Growing Popularity of Golfing Bodes Well

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garden Soil: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Garden Soil estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cultivation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lawns segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Garden Soil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$668.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$472.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -

ASB Grunland Helmut Aurenz GmbH

Bord na Mona Horticulture Ltd.

COMPO GmbH

Florentaise Group

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.

Good Earth Horticulture

Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH

Lambert Peat Moss

Michigan Peat Company

Premier Tech Ltd.

Sun Gro Horticulture

The Espoma Company

The Scotts Company LLC

Vermicrop Organics

Westland Horticulture

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Stimulates Interest in Gardening During Pandemic

Select Statistics of US Home Garden

Average Spend on Home and Garden Products in the USA (2019, 2020 and 2021)

Gardening Demographics in the USA by Age Group (2018 and 2020)

Percentage of Common Vegetables Grown at Home in the USA: (2021)

Garden Soil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Soil, its Features and Types

Common Soil Problems

Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance

Garden Soils

Gardening Benefits

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Application

World Garden Soil Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

Global Market for Garden Soil: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for Garden Soil - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ideal Soil for a Thriving Garden

Understanding Clay Soil

Organic Materials in Garden's Soil

Methods to Improve Garden Soil

Garden Soil, the Largest Type of Manufactured Soil

Potting Soil Market to Witness Growth

Commercial & Residential Applications of Potting Soil

Potting Soil Demand Across Regional Market

Use of Manure in Home Vegetable Gardens

Global Greenhouse Soil Market

Importance of Improving Sandy Soil

Rising Interest in Vertical Farming

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Growing Popularity of Golfing Bodes Well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqdvzm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment