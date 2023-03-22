Garden Soil Global Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030: Growing Popularity of Golfing Bodes Well

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garden Soil: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Garden Soil estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cultivation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lawns segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Garden Soil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$668.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$472.5 Million by the year 2030.
