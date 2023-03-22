Aerosol Valves Global Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030: Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Valves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aerosol Valves estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Continuous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metered segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $438.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Aerosol Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$438.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$516.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Robust Demand for Convenient and User Friendly Packaging Materials Provide Cornerstone for Growth of Aerosol Valves in Various Industries

Emerging Economies Hold Significant Growth Potential for Aerosol Valves

Competition

Global Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018

Global Continuous Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018

Aerosol Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver for Aerosol Valves

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Cosmetics Market for the Year 2019(E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology & Product Differentiation Propels Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

Use of Bio-based Polymers in Packaging Industry: A Crucial Factor for the Growth of Aerosol Valves Market

Global Bio-based Polymers Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Applications for the Years 2019 and 2024

Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

Widespread Applications of Aerosol Valves in Health and Hygiene Products Lead to Growth

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Product Safety and Security: Major Focus Areas for Aerosol Valves Manufacturers

Availability of Alternatives in Packaging Industry: A Major Challenge

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Aerosol Valve: Definition

Components of Aerosol Valves

History of Aerosol Valves

Benefits of Aerosol Valves

Functions of Aerosol Valves

