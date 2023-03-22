Aerosol Valves Global Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030: Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Valves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aerosol Valves estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Continuous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metered segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $438.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Aerosol Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$438.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$516.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Aroma Industries
- C. Ehrensperger AG
- Clayton Corp.
- Coster Technologie Speciali SpA
- Ec Pack Industrial Limited
- Guangzhou Zhongma Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd.
- KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Voice a.s.
- Lindal Group Holding GmbH
- Majesty Packaging Systems Limited
- MITANI VALVE CO., LTD.
- Newman-Green Inc.
- Salvalco - The Salford Valve Company Ltd.
- Seugn Il Corporation
- Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Summit Packaging Systems
- The Precision Valve Corporation
- Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|232
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Robust Demand for Convenient and User Friendly Packaging Materials Provide Cornerstone for Growth of Aerosol Valves in Various Industries
- Emerging Economies Hold Significant Growth Potential for Aerosol Valves
- Competition
- Global Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018
- Global Continuous Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018
- Aerosol Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver for Aerosol Valves
- Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Global Cosmetics Market for the Year 2019(E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type
- Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology & Product Differentiation Propels Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves
- Use of Bio-based Polymers in Packaging Industry: A Crucial Factor for the Growth of Aerosol Valves Market
- Global Bio-based Polymers Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Applications for the Years 2019 and 2024
- Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves
- Widespread Applications of Aerosol Valves in Health and Hygiene Products Lead to Growth
- Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
- Product Safety and Security: Major Focus Areas for Aerosol Valves Manufacturers
- Availability of Alternatives in Packaging Industry: A Major Challenge
- Innovations and Advancements
- Product Overview
- Aerosol Valve: Definition
- Components of Aerosol Valves
- History of Aerosol Valves
- Benefits of Aerosol Valves
- Functions of Aerosol Valves
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
