The Global Shrimp Market is forecast to grow by $6492.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period

Our report on the shrimp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about health benefits of shrimp, initiatives to increase shrimp production, and rising number of shrimp-based product launches.



The shrimp market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Frozen shrimp

• Canned shrimp

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket and hypermarket

• Convenience store

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the shrimp market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in online retailing and the emergence of sustainable fishing practices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shrimp market vendors that include AFENTOULIS LIVERIS and SIA O.E., Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Aqua Star, Beaver Street Fisheries Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd., GRUPO IBERICA CONGELADOS S.A., High Liner Foods Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mazzetta Co. LLC, Nissui Corp., Pacific Seafood Group, Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Seaprimexco, Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd., Sykes Seafood Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, The Waterbase Ltd., and Wild Ocean Direct. Also, the shrimp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

