The Global Cartilage Repair Market is forecast to grow by $720.15 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.01% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cartilage Repair Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069642/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cartilage repair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis (OA), the rising number of sports injuries, and the growing obese population.



The cartilage repair market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cell-based

• Non-cell based



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• ASCs

• Physicians office



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the public and private sector funding for clinical trials as one of the prime reasons driving the cartilage repair market growth during the next few years. Also, lucrative opportunities in emerging economies and the advent of nanomedicine in cartilage repair will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cartilage repair market covers the following areas:

• Cartilage repair market sizing

• Cartilage repair market forecast

• Cartilage repair market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cartilage repair market vendors that include 3M Co., AlloSource, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun SE, Bioventus LLC, Geistlich Pharma AG, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Orteq Sports Medicine Ltd., Orthox Ltd., Regentis Biomaterials Ltd., Rosens Diversified Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Sartorius AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TissueTech Inc., Vericel Corp., Xintela AB, Xtant Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the cartilage repair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069642/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________