The Global Industrial Enclosures Market is forecast to grow by $2237.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

Our report on the industrial enclosures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes, stringent standards for enclosure design, and increased adoption of automation and communication technologies.



The industrial enclosures market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process

• Discrete



By Type

• Metallic

• Non-metallic



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth in the smart cities market as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial enclosures market growth during the next few years. Also, rising need for customized enclosures and improvement in industrial enclosure design will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial enclosures market covers the following areas:

• Industrial enclosures market sizing

• Industrial enclosures market forecast

• Industrial enclosures market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial enclosures market vendors that include AZZ Inc., BCH Electric Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, HTE Technologies, Hubbell Inc., IMS Companies LLC, Industrial Enclosure Corp., KDM Steel, Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, ROLEC Gehause Systeme GmbH, Rose Systemtechnik GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, TAKACHI ELECTRONICS ENCLOSURE Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., and Sanmina Corp. Also, the industrial enclosures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

