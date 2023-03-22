The Global Graphene Market is forecast to grow by $773.01 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphene Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153789/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the graphene market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of graphene in the construction industry, expanding electronics and telecommunication industry, and rising demand for graphene in aerospace and aircraft industry.



The graphene market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Graphene nanoplatelets

• Graphene oxide

• Reduced graphene oxide

• Others



By End-user

• Electronics

• Energy

• Composites

• Automotive

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of graphene in medical sector as one of the prime reasons driving the graphene market growth during the next few years. Also, using graphene to fight climate change and growing focus on use of graphene batteries in electric vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the graphene market covers the following areas:

• Graphene market sizing

• Graphene market forecast

• Graphene market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading graphene market vendors that include 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd., ACS Material, Advanced Graphene Products SA, Applied Graphene Materials PLC, CVD Equipment Corp., Directa Plus PLC, First Graphene Ltd., G6 MATERIALS Corp., Global Graphene Group, Grafoid Inc., Graphene Platform Corp., Grolltex Inc., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Nanograf Corp., NanoXplore Inc., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials Corp., and XG Sciences Inc. Also, the graphene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________