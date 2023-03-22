The Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market is forecast to grow by $27.84 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696580/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the roast and ground coffee market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of cafes across the globe, rising popularity of coffee among millennials, and growing demand and availability due to organized retailing.



The roast and ground coffee market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Coffee pods

• Coffee beans/ robusta coffee/ espresso-based beverages



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing availability through online retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the roast and ground coffee market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of new product launches and rising demand for organic roast and ground coffee will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the roast and ground coffee market covers the following areas:

• Roast and ground coffee market sizing

• Roast and ground coffee market forecast

• Roast and ground coffee market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading roast and ground coffee market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bewleys Tea and Coffee, Colcafe Industria Colombiana de Cafe, Death Wish Coffee Co., Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC, Graffeo Coffee, Haco Asia Pacific, Hawaii Coffee Co., JDE PEETs NV, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Paulig Ltd., Strauss Group Ltd., The Folger Coffee Co., The J.M Smucker Co., Trung Nguyen Legend Corp., UCC Coffee UK Ireland Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Also, the roast and ground coffee market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

