Advanced Wound Care Market Is Expected To Reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 9.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Advanced Wound Care Market Was Valued At USD 11.2 Billion In 2022 And Is A Rapidly Growing Market That Is Expected To Reach USD 19.8 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 9.4% From 2023 To 2030. Advanced wound care is when new and innovative wound care products are used to speed up healing and lower the risk of infection.

The global advanced wound care market is growing because there are more chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers, and because people are living longer and are more likely to get chronic wounds as they age. The market is also growing because chronic diseases like diabetes are becoming more common and people are learning more about how advanced wound care products can help them.

The market is divided into segments based on the type of product, such as advanced wound dressings, therapy devices, and biologics for wound care. There are also foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, film dressings, alginate dressings, and other types of advanced wound dressings. Therapy devices include devices for treating wounds with negative pressure, equipment for using oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen, and other therapy devices. Biologics for wound care include skin replacements, growth factors, and other similar substances.

The market is also segmented by application, which includes chronic wounds, acute wounds, and surgical wounds. There are also diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other types of chronic wounds.

Segmentation Overview:

Product Insights:

Dressings make up the biggest part of the advanced wound care market. They are used to keep wounds clean, stop infections, and speed up the healing process. Dressings can be further divided into foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, film dressings, alginate dressings, and others. Therapy tools include negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), and electrical stimulation devices. These tools are used to help wounds heal by creating an environment where new tissue can grow.

North America and Europe have the most advanced wound care products because they have the most key players and spend the most money on health care. But the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. This is because the number of people with chronic wounds is growing and healthcare costs are going up.

Application Insights:

Chronic wounds include pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, arterial ulcers, and ulcers on the feet of people with diabetes. Because these wounds take a long time to heal, they need special care and treatment. Acute wounds include those caused by surgery, burns, and accidents. These wounds need to be treated right away to keep them from getting infected and to help them heal. Surgical wounds are caused by surgery and need special care to keep them from getting infected and help them heal. Advanced wound care products can also be used for lymphedema, skin grafts, and other things.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the biggest market for advanced wound care because there are a lot of chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers, and a lot of key players in the area. The region also spends a lot on health care and is learning more about how advanced wound care products can help.

The advanced wound care market is expected to grow slowly in the Middle East and Africa region because there are more people with chronic wounds and more older people. But some places don't have easy access to advanced wound care products, and other places don't spend much on health care.

During the forecast period, the global advanced wound care market is expected to grow by a large amount. This is because chronic wounds are becoming more common, healthcare professionals and patients are becoming more aware of them, and healthcare costs are rising. But problems like limited access and reimbursement in some places could slow market growth in some places.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.4 % from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 19.8 Billion By Component Moist, Antimicrobial, Active, Other By Application Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds, Other By End-use Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Other By Companies Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group PLC, Baxter International, URGO Medical, Coloplast Corp., Medtronic, 3M, Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra Life Sciences), Medline Industries Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: The growth of the advanced wound care market is mostly due to the rising number of chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. The number of people with diabetes is expected to reach 700 million by 2045, according to the International Diabetes Federation. This will lead to more diabetic foot ulcers.

Government Support: The governments of a number of countries are helping to make and use more advanced wound care products. For example, in the US, the Medicare programme pays for advanced wound care products, which has led to more people using them.

These things are helping to grow the advanced wound care market around the world, and they are likely to keep doing so in the coming years.

Restraining Factors:

High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Products: When compared to traditional wound care products, the price of advanced wound care products is pretty high. This could make it harder for people in some places, especially in developing countries, to use advanced wound care products.

Lack of Reimbursement: In some places, advanced wound care products aren't covered at all or only partially. This could make it harder for people in those areas to buy these products.

The global market for advanced wound care is growing, but these things could slow that growth in some places and for some types of products. But in the coming years, some of these factors are likely to be less of a problem as wound care products continue to get better and more people learn about the benefits of advanced wound care products.

Opportunity Factors:

Technological Advancements: With the development of new wound care technologies like advanced dressings, skin substitutes, and negative pressure wound therapy, companies have the chance to make new products that can help patients heal faster and better.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Partnerships and collaborations between businesses, healthcare providers, and research institutions can help businesses use each other's strengths to make new products.

The advanced wound care market around the world has a lot of growth and development opportunities. In this growing market, companies that can take advantage of these chances by making new products, getting more customers, and forming partnerships and collaborations are likely to do well.

Challenges Factors:

Limited Awareness among Patients: Even though doctors and nurses are becoming more aware of advanced wound care products, patients may not know that they exist or what they can do for them. This could slow down the healing process and make it harder for people to use these products.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: The rules for advanced wound care products are strict, which could make it harder for new companies to enter the market and take longer for new products to be approved.

Product Recalls and Safety Concerns: Product recalls and worries about safety could slow the market's growth by making people less likely to trust advanced wound care products.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group PLC, Baxter International, URGO Medical, Coloplast Corp., Medtronic, 3M, Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra Life Sciences), Medline Industries, and others.

By Component:

Moist Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Film Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Collagen Dressings Other Advanced Dressings

Antimicrobial Silver Non-silver

Active Biomaterials Skin-substitute

Others

By Application:

Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Other Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns

Others

By End-use:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

