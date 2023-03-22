The HVAC Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $9.49 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HVAC Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112445/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the HVAC equipment market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in data centers fueling market growth, increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, and increasing regulatory standards and regulations on HVAC systems.



The HVAC equipment market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Air conditioning equipment

• Heating equipment

• Ventilation equipment



By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



This study identifies the increasing focus on predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, use of low-GWP refrigerants and increasing use of renewable energy sources for HVAC systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the HVAC equipment market in Europe covers the following areas:

• HVAC equipment market sizing

• HVAC equipment market forecast

• HVAC equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hvac equipment market vendors that include Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LG Electronics Inc., LUVE Spa, MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., OSTBERG GROUP AB, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Systemair AB, and Zehnder Group AG. Also, the HVAC equipment market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

