Frozen Food Market to Reach USD 437.1 Bn by 2032, Europe Dominates with 33% of the Market Share

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen food market size accounted for USD 269.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to exceed USD 437.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2023 to 2032. The rising demand for ready-to-eat meals and cold cuts, as well as other convenience foods, is driving this market's steady expansion. Ready-to-eat (RTE) food consumption has been significantly influenced by the frantic lifestyles of millennials and the growing number of working people worldwide.

It is anticipated that this will contribute to the global expansion of RTE foods. Over the past few years, consumer spending on foods that can be stored on a shelf has increased. The worldwide rise in the employment rate adds to this. This has made it easier to consume RTE and fast food.

Key Takeaway

By type , in 2022, The ready-to-eat and convenient food category is anticipated to dominate the global market.

, in 2022, The category is anticipated to dominate the global market. The frozen food market is expected to expand during the forecast period due in large part to the rising popularity of vegan products .

. Due to the change in lifestyle, the majority of adults worldwide have reported health issues, which is driving the industry's expansion.

In 2022, Europe dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 33% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . North America has held a 30% revenue share in 2022.

has held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2023-2032.

The frozen food market is expected to be dominated by the ready-meals sector. The shifts in consumers' lifestyles brought on by the fast-paced work environment, particularly among the working-class population are driving the market. Along with that, the growing preference for ready-to-eat frozen meals due to their convenience accounted for the substantial market share held by this segment.

The large market shares that this category holds are also influenced by the growing popularity of ready-to-eat meals among the younger generation and adolescent population. They are also preferred due to the ease with which they can be obtained from a variety of convenience stores and supermarkets.

Factors affecting the growth of Frozen Food Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the frozen food market. Some of these factors include:

Due to changing eating habits and lifestyles, rising consumer demand for ready-to-eat foods may have a significant impact on the market.

Advances in technology: There is room for expansion in the market due to the growing innovations in frozen food market.

An increase in disposable income is a factor that has a significant impact on the expansion of the frozen food market.

Government support and funding: Governments around the world is increasingly providing financial support and funding for eco-friendly packaging research. This is driving growth in the industry.

The primary driver of market expansion is rising disposable income per capita and an expanding workforce.

The majority of consumers are moving towards food that is ready to eat, which will boost the frozen food market.

Due to consumers' fast-paced lifestyles, there has been an increase in demand for fast food.

One of the most recent market trends is online grocery shopping. This has resulted in the creation of the most recent apps that make it simpler for customers to select the products they want.

Top Trends in Global Frozen Food Market

One of the most recent market trends is online grocery shopping, which has resulted in the creation of the most recent apps that make it simpler for customers to select the products they want. Customers are more likely to shop there because of the convenience and variety of options available for online shopping. Cold chain logistics have proven to be essential for expanding one's share of the frozen food market in any nation.

However, there is still a lack of infrastructure for the cold chain in developing nations, making it impossible for these nations to provide their citizens with safe frozen food products. A lack of investment in developing economies as a result of the monetary crisis is one factor that is slowing down the cold chain logistics industry. As a result, the frozen food market has been hindered. However, consumers' growing preference for natural and fresh foods may limit the Frozen Food Market.

Online grocery shopping and the development of new apps that make it easier for customers to select their preferred products are among the most recent market trends. Due to the convenience and variety of online shopping options, customers are more likely to shop there.

Frozen potatoes, predominantly frozen fries, and chips are the most significant items as far as frozen food is concerned. Frozen potato fries make it easy for people who lead busy lives and want to eat something quickly. Germany is one of the largest importers of frozen goods due to rising consumer demand. The extensive selection of flavors, sizes, and shapes also piques the interest of the German market.

The expansion of giants like KFC, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Subway, and Frozen Potatoes' use frozen food products which is a major driver of the global frozen food market. In addition, this market is anticipated to expand due to the use of these products by a wide range of end users, including quick-service restaurants, hotels and resorts, and full-service restaurants.

Market Growth

The increasing preference of consumers for convenience foods indirectly increases demand for frozen products due to the fact that they require less time and effort than cooking from scratch. The market for processed foods is driven by greater demand for convenience due to the consumer's busy lifestyle.

As a result, there is more demand for frozen foods. An increase in disposable income is another factor that has a significant impact on the expansion of the frozen food market as consumers' purchasing power grows. The global population's ever-evolving and hectic lifestyles as well as an increase in the consumption of frozen foods as a result of increased spending power and disposable income are both contributing factors to the expansion of the frozen food market.

Regional Analysis

Frozen food products are the most popular in Europe. Consumers' attitudes toward frozen food in Europe have been influenced by rising living standards and increasing demand for convenience.

The overall level of consumption remains high, even though growth in the consumption of frozen foods is limited in some parts of Europe. This is because chilled prepared foods, which are better tasting and of higher quality than frozen alternatives, are fiercely competing. Recent evidence suggests that the frozen food market is once again expanding in nations like Germany, France, and the UK.

Between the years 2023 and 2032, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%, making it the market with the fastest growth. The increasing availability of frozen foods that are high in protein, low in calories and fat, and satisfy particular dietary requirements like dairy-free, vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, and plant-based products will drive the region's expansion.

Customers in Malaysia were offered plant-based frozen bites, nuggets, and strips by an Asia-Pacific food brand. They will also be available in additional regional markets in the coming months, which will further boost sales of these products.

Competitive Landscape

There are numerous regional and international competitors in the frozen food market, which is highly competitive. The market is dominated by Unilever, General Mills, Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Wawona Frozen Foods, Tyson Foods Inc., and ConAgra Foods, Inc.

The global market is dominated by the largest frozen food companies in the world. Expanding their product lines to meet the needs of various market segments, particularly frozen desserts, is these businesses' primary focus. Additionally, they profit from emerging markets. To gain market share, businesses compete on a variety of factors, including product offerings, flavors and ingredients, price, functionality, packaging, and marketing strategies.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 269.1 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 437.1 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.1% Europe Revenue Share 33% APAC Revenue Share 30% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Frozen foods are more convenient than cooking from scratch because they take less time and effort. The increasing demand for convenience is driving the market for frozen foods. As a result, the demand for frozen foods rises.

An increase in disposable income is another factor that can have a significant effect on the growth of the frozen food industry. Both the changing lifestyles and increasing spending power of consumers around the globe and an increase in frozen food consumption due to higher disposable income are contributing factors to the market's growth.

The primary driver of the processed foods industry is convenience packaged edible goods. This appeals to all ages. As a result of consumers' preference for convenience foods and RTE, the global market has seen rapid changes. Frozen food products are more popular because they require less effort and take less time to prepare than traditionally cooked food. Consumers' increasing disposable incomes will also play a significant role in the market's growth over the next few years.

Market Restraints

The primary disadvantage of this market is that certain consumers view frozen foods as inferior to fresh foods. Consumers believe that edibles that have been stored for more than a year lose their nutritional value. However, the IFIC (International Food Information Council) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) dispelled these myths.

Natural and fresh foods can be just as good as frozen ones. However, because they are more concerned about the product's freshness, consumers with lower incomes typically prefer fresh food. This factor may impede the market's expansion during the forecast period due to consumers' preference for fresh produce over frozen ones.

Market Opportunities

Nearly 25% of people purchased food and other necessities from online retailers in 2022. Retail grocery shopping is emerging as one of the opportunities for businesses to showcase and sell their products in light of the growing popularity of smartphones and the Internet.

Online grocery shopping and the development of new apps that make it easier for customers to select their preferred products are among the most recent trends that are propelling the market forward. Because of the variety and convenience of the options, customers gravitate toward online shopping.

The expansion of this market as a distribution channel for frozen products is being fueled by the presence of freezing and temperature-controlled facilities in the infrastructure of convenience stores and hypermarkets.

Report Segmentation of the Frozen Food Market

Product Type Insight

Fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bakery products, meat and seafood, convenience foods and ready meals, and other products make up the market's product segmentation. The ready-to-eat and convenient food category is anticipated to dominate the global market by 2022. This is because people's ever-changing and hectic lifestyles have created an increase in the consumption of frozen foods all over the world.

Foods that are frozen can be prepared quickly and easily. They're good for you and packed with nutrients. Due to consumer acceptance of these products and brand awareness in developing nations, the frozen food export industry has grown recently.

Distribution Channel Insight

In 2022, the offline segment had approximately 88% revenue share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, and local shops are examples of offline channels. The distribution of frozen food has increased in an increasing number of these stores in various regions. The retailing industry is being transformed by the rapid growth of the supermarket and hypermarket sectors.

The main idea behind supermarkets and hypermarkets is to make customers feel at ease, and manufacturers are working hard to show off their products in these places. In developing nations, supermarkets are expanding their presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, making products available in smaller towns. The expansion of the market into new markets and smaller nations has benefited from this factor.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Raw

Half-cooked

Ready-to-eat

Based on Distribution Channel

Online Platforms

Offline Stores

Based on Product

Fruits & Vegetables

Potatoes

Ready Meals & Convenience foods

Meat products

Fish/Seafood products

Bakery products

Breads & Pizza crusts

Other Frozen Products

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Unilever PLC

Nestle S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Nomad Foods

Tyson Foods

Conagra Brands Inc.

Wawona Frozen Foods

Bellesio Parent, LLC

The Kellogg Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Frozen Food Market

Keventer Agro, an FMCG company based in Kolkata, is set to collaborate with Disney India's consumer products division to launch a food range. The "Disney Delights," "Marvel Avengers Delights," and "Marvel Spider-Man Delights" food lines are aimed at children and families and include frozen savory snacks, milk, and milkshakes.

Since the pandemic, ITC Ltd.'s frozen snack business has expanded three times, driven by consumers' desire for variety in home-cooked meals. During this time, the conglomerate has introduced ten new products.

In the next three years, the frozen food company Sumeru plans to expand its domestic market to 250 crores.

