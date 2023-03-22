Aspira Women’s Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

2022 total revenue of $8.2 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year

2022 total OvaSuiteSM volume of 21,423 units, an increase 23% year-over-year



Fourth quarter 2022 cash utilization of $7.1 million

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“2022 was a year of tremendous transformation as we focused on our three strategic initiatives: growth, innovation, and operational excellence. While we exited the year a much leaner company in terms of headcount, we achieved many of our most important goals, including the launch of OvaWatchSM late last year,” said Nicole Sandford, President and Chief Executive Office of Aspira. “Our optimism for OvaWatch and its market potential has only grown, especially in light of the recent national coverage by a leading payer mere months after its commercial launch. We now turn our attention to the second phase of the OvaWatch launch as a serial use ovarian cancer risk assessment that will significantly enhance health providers’ adnexal mass monitoring capabilities.”

Ms. Sandford added, “Our development of EndoCheck™ continues, as we target the launch of a first-generation endometriosis blood test this year. We remain optimistic about our competitive positioning and the importance of a test like EndoCheck for clinicians in identifying the millions of women suffering from endometriosis.”

Ms. Sandford continued, “On the growth front, the Company achieved full year-over-year revenue of $8.2 million, representing a 20% increase, while simultaneously increasing gross margin by 8 percentage points and reducing sales and marketing expenses by 13% on a full-year basis. Our momentum continued in the first quarter of 2023 with dramatic daily volume growth in January and February.”

Ms. Sandford concluded, “Our hard work this past year has positioned us well for the challenges ahead. Our purpose-driven focus on execution and prudent use of resources will be the key to positioning Aspira as a leader in women’s gynecologic health diagnostics. We look forward to sharing an update to our pipeline strategy at a product-focused investor R&D presentation on May 23, 2023.”

2022 and Recent Corporate Highlights

Announced, in March 2023, coverage by one of the nation’s top national health insurance companies, continuing the progress made since the launch for reimbursement coverage for OvaWatch as momentum builds for reimbursement across the portfolio: a new PLA code for OvaWatch granted by the American Medical Association; the expansion of Medicaid coverage of Ova1Plus® into an additional 5 states; and the potential for national Medicare coverage for multi-marker ovarian cancer testing - which would include Ova1Plus and OvaWatch - through the 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill.





Continued focus on disciplined spending, reducing cash utilization to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.





Launched OvaWatch, Aspira’s new non-invasive blood-based test for the assessment of ovarian cancer risk in the more than one million women a year that are diagnosed with adnexal masses that are likely benign or indeterminate and for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. OvaWatch is the only test of its kind and is part of the Company’s OvaSuite portfolio of commercialized ovarian cancer risk assessment tests, including FDA-cleared assays, Ova1 ® and Ova1Plus ® .





and Ova1Plus . Announced the publication of the paper entitled “Validation of Deep Neural Network-based Algorithm Supporting Clinical Management of Adnexal Mass,” in the peer reviewed journal Frontiers in Medicine. The paper presented findings from a multi-site clinical study of OvaWatch that confirmed the negative predictive value of 99%, validating its usefulness as a personalized risk assessment for women presenting with adnexal masses where surgery is not planned.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2.2 million, an increase of 16% compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by an increase in the number of OvaSuite SM tests performed during the quarter, which increased 18% to 5,642 compared to 4,768 for the same period in 2021.





tests performed during the quarter, which increased 18% to 5,642 compared to 4,768 for the same period in 2021. Revenue per OvaSuite test performed for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 3% to $369 compared to $381 for the same period in 2021. The decrease in revenue per test was primarily due to a shift in payer mix towards Medicaid.





Gross profit margin was 57% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 55% for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to targeted cost control measures in laboratory and information technology spending.





Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $1.0 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 29%, compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the elimination of consulting expense.





Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $2.9 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 40%, compared to the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in personnel and marketing costs offset by an increase in travel expenses.





General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $2.9 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 21%, compared to the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in outside legal costs.



Full Year 2022 Highlights

Total revenue was $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 20% compared to $6.8 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in revenue was primarily due to an increase in OvaSuite test volume compared to the prior year, which increased 23% to 21,423 tests for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 17,377 tests for the same period in 2021.

Revenue per OvaSuite test performed for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased to approximately $372 compared to $378 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in revenue per test was primarily due to a shift in payer mix towards Medicaid.



Gross profit margin was 53% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 45% for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily attributable to targeted cost control measures in laboratory and information technology spending.





Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $6.0 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 12%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to costs related to our sponsored research collaboration agreements, and increases in employment-related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in costs attributed to clinical trials.





Sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $14.9 million, a decrease of $2.1 million or 13%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in employment related expenses, consulting expenses, and other marketing expenses, offset by an increase in travel costs.





General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $16.2 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 22%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to legal costs, severance and role eliminations, incremental cost of the Executive Chair position, and costs related to our capital raise.



Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, Aspira had $13.6 million in cash and short-term investments. Cash used in operations for the year was $32.2 million compared to $27.4 million in 2021. Aspira utilized $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash utilization for operations in 2023 is anticipated to be between $16 million and $19 million.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities. OvaWatchSM is a non-invasive, blood based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the right treatment for the right patient at the right time.

Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,306 $ 37,180 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9 and $23, respectively 1,245 1,027 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,442 1,624 Inventories 316 174 Total current assets 16,309 40,005 Property and equipment, net 368 464 Right-of-use assets 282 346 Restricted cash 251 250 Other assets 163 14 Total assets $ 17,373 $ 41,079 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 881 $ 1,501 Accrued liabilities 3,650 5,299 Current portion of long-term debt 403 201 Short-term debt 764 779 Lease liability 77 60 Total current liabilities 5,775 7,840 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 2,315 2,718 Lease liability 272 349 Warrant liabilities 2,280 - Total liabilities 10,642 10,907 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 124,594,888 and 112,138,741 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 125 112 Additional paid-in capital 505,504 501,788 Accumulated deficit (498,898 ) (471,728 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,731 30,172 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,373 $ 41,079







Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022

2021

2022 2021

Revenue: Product $ 2,080 $ 1,815 $ 7,970 $ 6,568 Genetics 73 36 214 244 Total revenue 2,153 1,851 8,184 6,812 Cost of revenue(1): Product 930 807 3,698 3,016 Genetics (13 ) 30 167 734 Total cost of revenue 917 837 3,865 3,750 Gross profit 1,236 1,014 4,319 3,062 Operating expenses: Research and development(2) 1,038 1,453 5,953 5,314 Sales and marketing(3) 2,921 4,877 14,948 17,086 General and administrative(4) 2,878 3,630 16,183 13,257 Total operating expenses 6,837 9,960 37,084 35,657 Loss from operations (5,601 ) (8,946 ) (32,765 ) (32,595 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 468 - 5,472 - Interest income (expense), net 27 (13 ) 17 (48 ) Other income (expense), net 5 (2 ) 106 981 Net loss $ (5,101 ) $ (8,961 ) $ (27,170 ) $ (31,662 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per common share 124,495,936 112,123,006 116,536,631 111,210,614 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue and operating expenses: (1) Cost of revenue $ 16 $ 24 $ 80 $ 161 (2) Research and development 89 74 203 310 (3) Sales and marketing 75 289 356 1,132 (4) General and administrative 502 203 2,037 1,936













