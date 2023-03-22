LifeMD, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter/ Full Year 2022 Results; Achieves Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Profitability

- Achieved consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability for first-time in LifeMD history
- Full Year 2022 consolidated revenue of $119.0 million, up 28% from the same year-ago period.
- Fourth quarter 2022 consolidated revenue of $28.1 million up 3% from the same year-ago period. This figure was impacted by a $2.9 million deferral of telehealth shipments.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.02, 107% improvement versus the prior year.
- Subsequent to year end, executed debt financing transaction with Avenue Capital, providing for up to $40 million of total capital and strengthening LifeMD’s long-term capital position.
- Full Year 2023 guidance of $140-$150 million in consolidated revenue and $12-$18 million of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.
NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. All figure comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted. Management will host a conference call today, March 22, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. An updated corporate presentation and Q4 ’22 supplemental presentation were posted to https://ir.lifemd.com/#/ following the market close.
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Fourth quarter revenue of $28.1 million, up 3%. This figure was impacted by a $2.9 million deferral of telehealth shipments.
- Fourth quarter consolidated Gross Margin of 86%, up from 80% in the same year-ago period.
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $12.7 million or $(0.40) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $19.0 million or $(0.62) per share in the prior year.
- Achieved Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profit in the fourth quarter for the first-time in LifeMD history totaling $631 thousand as compared to a loss of $(8.2) million in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).
- Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS of $0.02, up 107% versus same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).
Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights
- Consolidated revenue of $119.0 million, an increase of 28% over the prior year.
- Gross Margin of 84%, up from 81% in the prior year.
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $48.6 million or $(1.57) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $61.8 million or $(2.29) per share in the prior year.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $(14.7) million, an improvement of 62% versus the same year-ago period.
- Consolidated Adjusted EPS $(0.47), as compared to $(1.42) in the same year-ago period.
Q4 and Recent Operational Highlights
- Improved leverage of Selling and Marketing expenses, with fourth quarter expenses as a percentage of revenue reducing to 62%, a 1,500-basis point improvement versus the same year-ago period.
- Finished FY 2022 with approximately 7,000 Virtual Primary Care (VPC) subscribers, ahead of previous guidance of 5,000 VPC subscribers.
- Telehealth active subscribers increased 22% to approximately 169,000.
- WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 64% to approximately 168,000.
- Reduced blended telehealth Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) by 18% versus year-ago period.
- Following multiple WorkSimpli buyout bids in the previously guided range, LifeMD elected to retain our 73.6% ownership given the strong outperformance of the business versus our previous expectations, growth prospects and EBITDA contribution. We currently expect Full Year 2023 WorkSimpli EBITDA margins in 2023 of 20% or greater due to continued growth, differentiation and diversification in their workplace services platform. We expect that retaining this asset will allow for the creation of significantly more shareholder value than a 2022 divestiture would have.
Subsequent Events
- Executed a debt financing agreement with Avenue Capital for credit facilities totaling up to $40 million of funding capacity with $15 million funded at closing. Proceeds provide a significant source of long-term capital for LifeMD and allow us to maintain a strong balance sheet to execute against strategic growth and profitability plans.
- Hired Jessica Friedeman as Chief Marketing Officer of LifeMD, Inc. Jessica served as Chief Marketing Officer of Healthgrades, and brings twenty years of direct-to-consumer and business-to-business healthcare marketing experience. Jessica drove the end-to-identity creation of Mercury Healthcare in tandem with the divestiture of Healthgrades’ online marketplace division, and optimized sales execution with a focus on market fit that was integral in the subsequent acquisition of Mercury Healthcare by WebMD.
- Appointed Dr. Joan LaRovere to LifeMD’s Board of Directors. Dr. LaRovere is a clinical leader, physician, cardiac expert and social entrepreneur who has spent the last 15 years in leadership roles at two of the top hospitals in the world, London’s Royal Brompton Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital. She also is an operating partner at iSelect Fund and brings to LifeMD deep expertise in digital health, artificial intelligence and data analytics.
Key Performance Metrics
|($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Y-o-Y
|Key Performance Metrics
|2022
|2021
|% Growth
|Revenue
|Telehealth
|$
|16,419
|$
|20,573
|-20
|%
|WorkSimpli
|$
|11,701
|$
|6,844
|71
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|28,120
|$
|27,417
|3
|%
|Subscription Revenue as % of Total
|94
|%
|92
|%
|2
|%
|Active Subscribers
|Telehealth Active Subscribers
|169,195
|138,252
|22
|%
|WorkSimpli Active Subscribers
|167,751
|102,023
|64
|%
|Total Active Subscribers
|336,946
|240,275
|40
|%
Management Commentary
“The fourth quarter of 2022 was encapsulated by the achievement of a significant milestone for the Company, our first-ever quarterly achievement of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profit. Through the hard work of our various employees and management, we continued to deliver the superior products, services and customer care that our 300,000+ customers across both our Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments, continue to choose us for. We have also remained highly focused on improving the efficiencies and economics of all our businesses during this challenging macro environment, as evidenced by improvements in Customer Acquisition Costs (CACs), an increase in Gross Margins to record levels, and a significant reduction in cash burn. We also continued to focus on our key strategic priorities of delivering comprehensive virtual primary care and building long-term partnerships with healthcare organizations seeking to streamline access to care for patients,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman & CEO of LifeMD. “Additionally, we took an important step to shore up the Company’s long-term balance sheet by executing a significant institutional financing arrangement with Avenue Capital following our voluntary decision to retain WorkSimpli given its continued overperformance. This capital, combined with our strong operational performance, positions us well for the numerous growth opportunities ahead in both our legacy lifestyle healthcare businesses and our Virtual Primary Care business, which we launched in 2022 and is performing beyond our initial expectations. Looking ahead we believe 2023 will be a breakout year for LifeMD with a return to significant top-line growth and the achievement of consistent and growing profitability.”
LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen, commented: “We are pleased to have delivered upon our guidance to shareholders to achieve consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter 2022. We expect to meaningfully build on this profitability in 2023. The achievement of this goal is an extremely important financial milestone for the Company, driven by our continued laser-like focus on operational excellence as is evidenced by the significant reduction in our blended CAC’s, continued improvement in Gross Margins and Operating Expenses as shown through their reduction as a percentage of revenue. With the recent closing of the Avenue deal significantly bolstering our balance sheet, coupled with the attainment of profitability, and expected elimination of cash burn by middle of the year, we are well positioned to return LifeMD back to strong double-digit growth while growing the bottom line. This is particularly evident in Full Year 2023 guidance which calls for year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 20-25% and Adjusted EBITDA profitability of $12-$18 million.”
Financial Guidance
For the First Quarter 2023, the Company expects:
- Consolidated Revenue to total between $31.0 million and $32.0 million
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $1.0 and $1.5 million
For the Full Year 2023, the Company expects:
- Consolidated Revenue to total between $140.0 million and $150.0 million
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $12.0 and $18.0 million
Conference Call
LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today, March 22, 2023 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the call are as follows:
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|1-877-704-4453
|International dial-in number:
|1-201-389-0920
|Conference ID:
|13736906
|Webcast:
|https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602716&tp_key=5d40c4c9f6
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Investors section of the company’s website at ir.lifemd.com. Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
Listeners are encouraged to review the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors, historical results of operations and financial condition as provided in these reports.
About LifeMD
LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.
Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.
Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.
Company Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com
|LIFEMD, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|3,958,957
|$
|41,328,039
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,834,750
|980,055
|Product deposit
|127,265
|203,556
|Inventory, net
|3,703,363
|1,616,600
|Other current assets
|687,022
|793,190
|Total Current Assets
|11,311,357
|44,921,440
|Non-current Assets
|Equipment, net
|476,441
|233,805
|Right of use asset, net
|1,206,009
|1,752,448
|Capitalized software, net
|8,840,187
|2,995,789
|Intangible assets, net
|3,831,859
|19,761
|Total Non-current Assets
|14,354,496
|5,001,803
|Total Assets
|$
|25,665,853
|$
|49,923,243
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,106,793
|$
|9,059,214
|Accrued expenses
|12,166,509
|11,595,605
|Notes payable, net
|2,797,250
|63,400
|Current operating lease liabilities
|756,093
|607,490
|Deferred revenue
|5,547,506
|1,499,880
|Total Current Liabilities
|31,374,151
|22,825,589
|Long-term Liabilities
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|574,136
|1,178,544
|Contingent consideration
|443,750
|100,000
|Purchase price payable
|579,319
|-
|Total Liabilities
|32,971,356
|24,104,133
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Mezzanine Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized
|Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,305 and $1,175 per share as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|4,565,822
|4,110,822
|Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity
|Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $27.84 and $25.62 per share as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|140
|140
|Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 31,552,775 and 30,704,434 shares issued, 31,449,735 and 30,601,394 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|315,528
|307,045
|Additional paid-in capital
|179,015,250
|164,517,634
|Accumulated deficit
|(190,562,994
|)
|(141,921,085
|)
|Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost
|(163,701
|)
|(163,701
|)
|Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity
|(11,395,777
|)
|22,740,033
|Non-controlling interest
|(475,548
|)
|(1,031,745
|)
|Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity
|(11,871,325
|)
|21,708,288
|Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity
|$
|25,665,853
|$
|49,923,243
|LIFEMD, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|Telehealth revenue, net
|$
|16,418,643
|$
|20,573,306
|$
|82,649,845
|$
|68,197,128
|WorkSimpli revenue, net
|11,701,073
|6,843,578
|36,383,675
|24,678,678
|Total revenues, net
|28,119,716
|27,416,884
|119,033,520
|92,875,806
|Cost of revenues
|Cost of telehealth revenue
|3,801,642
|5,436,214
|17,843,754
|17,549,550
|Cost of WorkSimpli revenue
|266,058
|131,416
|824,274
|445,844
|Total cost of revenues
|4,067,700
|5,567,630
|18,668,028
|17,995,394
|Gross profit
|24,052,016
|21,849,254
|100,365,492
|74,880,412
|Expenses
|Selling and marketing expenses
|17,440,781
|21,169,141
|78,369,430
|82,541,956
|General and administrative expenses
|9,203,072
|11,340,268
|46,960,782
|39,534,573
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
|6,127,596
|-
|8,862,596
|-
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(2,614,000
|)
|-
|(5,101,000
|)
|-
|Other operating expenses
|1,640,975
|1,053,719
|6,717,795
|3,317,976
|Customer service expenses
|1,605,370
|1,564,439
|5,033,468
|2,838,831
|Development costs
|1,019,163
|386,364
|2,970,202
|948,157
|Total expenses
|34,422,957
|35,513,931
|143,813,273
|129,181,493
|Operating loss
|(10,370,941
|)
|(13,664,677
|)
|(43,447,781
|)
|(54,301,081
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(843,541
|)
|(153,566
|)
|(1,275,946
|)
|(3,019,716
|)
|Gain (loss) on debt forgiveness
|-
|(4,180,473
|)
|63,400
|(3,995,559
|)
|Net loss before provision for income taxes
|(11,214,482
|)
|(17,998,716
|)
|(44,660,327
|)
|(61,316,356
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(360,700
|)
|(7,700
|)
|(360,700
|)
|(7,700
|)
|(11,575,182
|)
|(18,006,416
|)
|(45,021,027
|)
|(61,324,056
|)
|Net loss
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|360,168
|104,830
|514,632
|(426,352
|)
|Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.
|(11,935,350
|)
|(18,111,246
|)
|(45,535,659
|)
|(60,897,704
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(776,562
|)
|(871,476
|)
|(3,106,250
|)
|(871,476
|)
|Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(12,711,912
|)
|$
|(18,982,722
|)
|$
|(48,641,909
|)
|$
|(61,769,180
|)
|Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|$
|(2.29
|)
|Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|$
|(2.29
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|31,410,065
|30,572,003
|30,976,455
|27,007,961
|Diluted
|31,410,065
|30,572,003
|30,976,455
|27,007,961
|LIFEMD, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(11,575,182
|)
|$
|(18,006,416
|)
|$
|(45,021,027
|)
|$
|(61,324,056
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|-
|-
|2,090,236
|Amortization of capitalized software
|934,908
|334,961
|2,681,807
|512,887
|Amortization of intangibles
|259,760
|1,853
|926,542
|342,310
|Accretion of consideration payable
|101,081
|-
|273,822
|-
|Depreciation of fixed assets
|44,877
|10,695
|161,885
|13,560
|Writedown of inventory
|103,417
|57,481
|103,417
|57,481
|Sales return reserve
|338,193
|-
|338,193
|-
|Loss (gain) on forgiveness of debt
|-
|4,180,473
|(63,400
|)
|3,995,559
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(2,614,000
|)
|-
|(5,101,000
|)
|-
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
|6,127,596
|-
|8,862,596
|-
|Deferred income tax provision
|354,000
|-
|354,000
|-
|Operating lease payments
|83,241
|17,017
|546,439
|22,700
|Stock compensation expense
|1,884,614
|4,087,768
|13,734,614
|12,071,659
|Stock issued for legal settlement
|-
|-
|816,000
|-
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(634,825
|)
|986,755
|(2,192,888
|)
|17,702
|Product deposit
|(19,214
|)
|708,392
|76,291
|613,209
|Inventory
|(130,649
|)
|(86,987
|)
|(2,183,012
|)
|(409,823
|)
|Other current assets
|127,554
|(103,835
|)
|106,168
|(638,314
|)
|Change in operating lease liability
|(77,710
|)
|-
|(455,805
|)
|-
|Deferred revenue
|3,194,354
|63,899
|4,047,626
|583,000
|Accounts payable
|(576,066
|)
|256,902
|1,251,037
|(893,956
|)
|Accrued expenses
|993,497
|1,665,103
|(1,309,968
|)
|9,860,357
|Other operating activity
|(888,486
|)
|-
|(888,486
|)
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,969,039
|)
|(5,825,939
|)
|(22,935,149
|)
|(33,085,489
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Cash paid for capitalized software costs
|(1,783,259
|)
|(1,401,186
|)
|(8,526,205
|)
|(3,132,693
|)
|Purchase of equipment
|12,244
|(177,260
|)
|(366,633
|)
|(247,365
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|-
|-
|(4,000,500
|)
|(22,231
|)
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|-
|-
|(1,012,395
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,771,015
|)
|(1,578,446
|)
|(13,905,733
|)
|(3,402,289
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Cash proceeds from private placement offering, net
|-
|-
|-
|13,495,270
|Proceeds from issuance of debt instruments
|-
|-
|-
|15,000,000
|Cash proceeds from Series A Preferred and Common Stock Offering
|-
|55,342,927
|-
|55,342,927
|Repayment of debt instruments
|-
|(15,000,000
|)
|-
|(15,000,000
|)
|Cash proceeds from sale of common stock under ATM
|-
|-
|-
|493,481
|Cash proceeds from exercise of options
|-
|(150,000
|)
|90,400
|670,750
|Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants
|-
|-
|38,500
|480,609
|Preferred stock dividends
|(776,562
|)
|(871,476
|)
|(3,106,250
|)
|(871,476
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable
|2,906,000
|-
|2,906,000
|963,965
|Repayment of notes payable
|(168,750
|)
|-
|(168,750
|)
|(1,494,784
|)
|Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild
|(62,500
|)
|-
|(156,250
|)
|-
|Purchase of membership interest of WorkSimpli
|-
|-
|-
|(300,000
|)
|Reduction of membership interest of WorkSimpli
|-
|-
|12,150
|-
|Distributions to non-controlling interest
|(36,000
|)
|(36,000
|)
|(144,000
|)
|(144,000
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|1,862,188
|39,285,451
|(528,200
|)
|68,636,742
|Net (decrease) increase in cash
|(1,877,866
|)
|31,881,066
|(37,369,082
|)
|32,148,964
|Cash at beginning of period
|5,836,823
|9,446,973
|41,328,039
|9,179,075
|Cash at end of period
|$
|3,958,957
|$
|41,328,039
|$
|3,958,957
|$
|41,328,039
|Cash paid for interest
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|189,000
|$
|314,986
|$
|189,000
|$
|435,048
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Cashless exercise of options
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|297
|$
|8,730
|Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|8,079,367
|$
|-
|Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|500,000
|$
|-
|Warrants issued for debt instruments
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|6,270,710
|Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|63,400
|$
|184,914
|Additional purchase of membership interest in WorkSimpli issued in performance options
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|144,002
|Right of use asset
|$
|89,595
|$
|1,752,448
|$
|89,595
|$
|1,752,448
|Right of use lease liability
|$
|94,168
|$
|1,178,544
|$
|94,168
|$
|1,178,544
About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves and deferred revenue adjustments, litigation costs, gain on debt forgiveness, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses, goodwill impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves and deferred revenue adjustments, litigation costs, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses, goodwill impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|(in whole numbers, unaudited)
|Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(12,711,912
|)
|$
|(18,982,722
|)
|$
|(48,641,909
|)
|$
|(61,769,180
|)
|Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt)
|728,856
|38,881
|820,946
|474,480
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|1,340,626
|347,509
|4,044,056
|868,757
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|-
|-
|2,090,236
|Gain on debt forgiveness
|-
|4,180,473
|(63,400
|)
|3,995,559
|Financing transactions expense
|98,333
|543,398
|250,348
|1,802,469
|Litigation costs
|168,162
|-
|1,685,521
|279,666
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|176,000
|571,338
|406,661
|571,338
|Sales return reserve
|523,057
|523,057
|-
|Deferred revenue adjustment
|2,918,942
|-
|2,918,942
|-
|Severance costs
|181,824
|-
|360,914
|-
|Acquisitions expenses
|127,539
|-
|392,692
|-
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(2,614,000
|)
|-
|(5,101,000
|)
|-
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
|6,127,596
|-
|8,862,596
|-
|Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
|114,685
|114,685
|455,000
|455,000
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|393,147
|-
|1,078,389
|-
|Dividends
|812,562
|871,476
|3,250,250
|871,476
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,884,614
|4,087,768
|13,734,614
|12,071,659
|Provision for income taxes
|360,700
|7,700
|360,700
|7,700
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|630,731
|$
|(8,219,494
|)
|$
|(14,661,623
|)
|$
|(38,280,840
|)
|Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS
|(unaudited)
|Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|$
|(2.29
|)
|Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS
|Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt)
|0.02
|-
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|0.04
|0.01
|0.13
|0.03
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|-
|-
|0.08
|Gain on debt forgiveness
|-
|0.14
|-
|0.15
|Financing transactions expense
|-
|0.02
|0.01
|0.07
|Litigation costs
|0.01
|-
|0.06
|0.01
|Inventory valuation adjustment
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Sales return reserve
|0.02
|-
|0.02
|-
|Deferred revenue adjustment
|0.09
|-
|0.09
|-
|Severance costs
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|-
|Acquisitions expenses
|-
|-
|0.01
|-
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(0.08
|)
|-
|(0.16
|)
|-
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
|0.20
|-
|0.29
|-
|Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
|-
|-
|0.02
|0.02
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|0.01
|-
|0.03
|-
|Preferred dividends
|0.02
|0.03
|0.10
|0.03
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.06
|0.13
|0.44
|0.45
|Provision for income taxes
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|-
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(1.42
|)