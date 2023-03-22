Retail Analytics Market to Reach USD 39.6 Bn by 2032 | By Solution, Service Segment Held 56% of the Market Share

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global retail analytics market size is expected to be worth around USD 39.6 Billion by 2032 from USD 5.7 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Retail analytics provides data such as consumer expectations, inventory levels, chain movements, and sales to retailers. It is also used in understanding the value and number of products sold in average order. Retail analytics helps to find true demand from consumers.

Key Takeaway:

The retail analytics industry's rising demand is due to the rising adoption of cloud computing, and the growing demand for dashboards for data visualization. Increasing innovation, digitalization, and development of next-generation analytics tools in developed economies are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period

Factors affecting the growth of the retail analytics market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the retail analytics market. Some of these factors include:

Rising demand in large enterprises: Retail analytics in large enterprises helps organizations to find new data and identify new opportunities in the market. That leads to smart businesses and more efficient operations in enterprises.

Retail analytics in large enterprises helps organizations to find new data and identify new opportunities in the market. That leads to smart businesses and more efficient operations in enterprises. Implementation of big data: Big data in retail analytics is essential to target and retain customers, optimize the supply chain, streamline operations, and helps in improving business decisions.

Big data in retail analytics is essential to target and retain customers, optimize the supply chain, streamline operations, and helps in improving business decisions. Technological advancements: Market growth is propelled by technological advancements such as machine learning, AI, and augmented reality. Also increasing use of data-intensive platforms, and rapid adoption of social media drive the global retail analytics market growth.

Market growth is propelled by technological advancements such as machine learning, AI, and augmented reality. Also increasing use of data-intensive platforms, and rapid adoption of social media drive the global retail analytics market growth. COVID-19: During the outbreak of COVID-19 retail stores are shifted from on-premises to cloud and e-commerce businesses. COVID-19 increased demand for e-commerce businesses, owing to online grocery shopping, which resulted in a high need for retail analytics for customer management during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Top Trends in Global Retail Analytics Market

Big companies in the retail analytics market are steadily moving toward consolidation through joint ventures, collaborative partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions. Businesses in retail analytics are started implementing advanced technologies such as the internet of things(IoT), RFID, in-store Wi-Fi, and cloud-based applications.

Managements are tracking customer interactions on a primary level that allows them to gather much information to understand the needs of consumers and their expectations. Most retailers are finding effective ways to utilize second and third-party databases to increase their businesses.

Market Growth

Increasing use of customer relationship management(CRM) solutions in the industries is also the main factor for market growth. Companies are started adopting retail analytics solutions that enhance customer experience and stay connected with the business for a long timeframe. Increasing consumer demand and growing competition among retailers to provide goods and services for customer personalization driving the growth of the retail analytics market.

Regional Analysis

The retail analytics market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 38% in 2022. The market in North America is driving due to high technological advancements and increasing R&D facilities. The rapid adoption of e-commerce services by large enterprises in the North American region driving the market. Big retailers in the United States and Canada are adopting advanced retail analytics solutions to provide better consumer experience and operational efficacy.

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the retail analytics market during the forecast period owing to increasing numbers of large enterprises and the adoption of e-commerce services in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

Europe is anticipated to hold a significant share during the forecast period owing to major key companies in Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.

Competitive Landscape

Emerging key players are focused on a variety of strategic policies to develop their respective businesses in foreign markets.

Some of the major players in the retail analytics market include Microsoft Corporation, clickworker GmbH, Field Agent Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Salesforce, Inc, SAS Institute Inc, Teradata Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Adobe Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., IBM Corporation, Enhanced Retail Solutions, BeMyEye Holdings Ltd., Javelin Group, SAP SE, Vemco Group, HCL Technologies Limited, Wipro Limited, Fractal Analytics Inc., Other Key Players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 5.7 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 39.6 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 22% North America Revenue Share 38% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Rapid growth is being experienced by the increasing adoption of smartphones and the increasing use of e-commerce. All retail businesses from single stores to larger enterprises track their customer's shopping habits using retail analytics. Retail analytics helps businesses to figure out product launching and demand for products in the market. Retail analytics is also helpful to optimize in-store operations for providing deep information on customer activity within the shop which is driving the need for retail analytics.

Market Restraints

Spiking awareness regarding privacy among consumers hampering the growth of the retail analytics market. Implementation of the general data protection regulation(GDPR) has a negative impact on retail solutions that uses big data technology. Due to this, it becomes more challenging to gather costumer’s personal data owing to high-security regulations made by data privacy regulations.

Market Opportunities

Retailers are shifting towards blockchain for streamlining their supply chain, thus introduction to blockchain will create lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Retail analytics gather real-time data through customer and allows marketers to get information about consumer habits which will create great growth opportunities in the retail analytics market. Also, the retail analytics market becoming more and more competitive, and it has become crucial to optimize business strategies for the satisfaction of customers’ expectations.

Report Segmentation of the Retail Analytics Market

Function Insight

Based on function, the customer management segment is dominant in the market with the largest market share of 25% in 2022, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Retail analytics in customer management provides a prescriptive analytics system and good recommendations for marketing which is responsible for the growth of the segment. Retail analytics is useful for retailers to get important insights from customer data and built new strategies to improve customer services through customized and buyer-centric offers.

Solution Insight

On basis of solution services segment is dominant in the market with a market share of 56% and will remain dominant during the forecast period. Services in the retail analytics market help companies create custom recommendations based on their purchase history which provides a personalized experience and improves customer service. Retail analytics helps retail companies to understand the common needs of customers and target areas that have high demand which is the main growth factor of this segment.

Deployment Insight

Based on deployment cloud segment was dominant in the market with the largest market revenue share of 63% in 2022. Cloud services provide real-time assistance, and good services for customer satisfaction. Also, it provides user-friendly, safe, and secure services which is the main growth factor of this segment.

Enterprise size Insight

Based on enterprise size large enterprise segment was dominant in the market with the largest market share in 2022. Retail analytics is much beneficial to large enterprises because it helps to create customer recommendations which is the primary growth factor of the segment.

Market Segmentation

By Function

Customer Management

Merchandising

Store Operation

Supply Chain Management

Strategy & Planning Based

By Solution

Software

Services

By Deployment mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Microsoft Corporation

clickworker GmbH

Field Agent Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

Salesforce, Inc

SAS Institute Inc

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

IBM Corporation

Enhanced Retail Solutions

BeMyEye Holdings Ltd.

Javelin Group

SAP SE

Vemco Group

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro Limited

Fractal Analytics Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Retail Analytics Market

In June 2021, Wipro Limited partnered with Levi Strauss & Co. a clothing brand company to increase user experience and customer satisfaction through experience in the retail sector.

In May 2021, Nielsen Consumer LLC introduced Byzzer, a retail analytics customer intelligence platform for emerging and small consumer packaged goods(GCP) companies.

