Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company", NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Cantor’s the Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium

Panel: April 3rd at 12:00 pm ET

One-on-one meetings: Tuesday, April 4th, 2023

22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: April 19th at 9:30 am ET

One-on-one meetings: Wednesday, April 19th, 2023

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.gracellbio.com.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell”) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CART™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com and follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.