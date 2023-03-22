Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Exclusive Live Audio Coverage of the 2023 NCAA® Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will present exclusive live coverage of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship beginning on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 with the Sweet Sixteen®. Coverage will continue on Sunday and Monday with the Elite Eight® and culminate with the Women's Final Four® on Friday, March 31, and the women’s national championship game on Sunday, April 2, from Dallas.

Westwood One’s broadcast crew for the Women’s Final Four and National Championship will consist of Ryan Radtke as play-by-play announcer, Debbie Antonelli as lead analyst, and Krista Blunk as courtside reporter. This will be Antonelli’s 20th season as lead analyst and 27th season overall with the network. Blunk has been an analyst for the network since 2005 and has served as courtside reporter for the Women’s Final Four every season since 2012.

Fans can access all the action on AM/FM radio, on SiriusXM, and on westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

Westwood One’s Complete 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament Coverage Schedule:

Sweet 16 Doubleheaders: Friday, March 24 2:15 p.m. ET - Greenville, SC (9) Miami (FL) vs. (4) Villanova (3) LSU vs. (2) Utah 7:15 p.m. ET - Seattle, WA (6) Colorado vs. (2) Iowa (8) Ole Miss vs. (5) Louisville Saturday, March 25th 11:15 a.m. ET - Greenville, SC (3) Notre Dame vs. (2) Maryland (4) UCLA vs. (1) South Carolina 3:45 p.m. ET - Seattle, WA (3) Ohio State vs. (2) UConn (4) Tennessee vs. (1) Virginia Tech

Elite 8 Doubleheader: Sunday, March 26 th 6:45 p.m. ET Miami (FL)/Villanova winner vs. LSU/Utah winner Colorado/Iowa winner vs. Ole Miss/Louisville winner Monday, March 27 th 6:45 p.m. ET Notre Dame/Maryland winner vs. UCLA/South Carolina winner Ohio State/UConn winner vs. Tennessee/Virginia Tech winner

Final Four: Friday, March 31 st at 6:30 p.m. ET

National Championship Game: Sunday, April 2 nd at 3:00 p.m. ET



For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball Championship, log on to westwoodonesports.com.

Westwood One is the exclusive broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution, and licensing partner for the NCAA Championships.

Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Women’s Final Four and Championship for more than 25 years. In addition, the network has broadcast the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005.

NCAA, First Four, Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, Final Four, and March Madness are registered trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; it is also the exclusive provider of the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four, the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship, and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Great Clips, Invesco, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, TurboTax, Unilever and Wendy’s.