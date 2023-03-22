Herbies Seeds Launches Express Delivery for U.S. Customers

ALICANTE, Spain, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herbies Seeds is a leading cannabis seed store operating worldwide. In business since the early 2000s, the company now has more than 2,000 strains from over 130 seedbanks in its online catalog. In 2021, Herbies Seeds began to create its own strains and is rapidly growing as a seedbank. To build on this success, the company is now launching an express delivery service for its U.S. customers.



Herbies Seeds, an online distributor of high-quality cannabis seeds, is pleased to announce the launch of Herbies USA Express – its own express delivery service in the United States. Orders are already open now.

Herbies USA Express builds on Herbies Seeds’ market-leading experience. The company is betting on fast and safe delivery across the USA in 2-5 business days without any customs issues.

This store offers an in-house line of dozens of cannabis strains tailored specifically to the needs of U.S. customers. All of them have stable genetics suited for any level of experience and are covered by shipping and germination guarantees.

Here are some of the most potent strains to go on sale:

Bruce Banner Fast Version, which finishes in just 50-56 days of flowering

Do-Si-Dos, a compact Indica with up to 30% THC

OG Kush, a green standard with a modern touch



The store also offers high-yielding strains for better value, including:

Mimosa Shot, a Sativa hybrid producing up to 2100 g/plant

Moby Dick, one of the most potent Sativa classics

Meanwhile, growers with a penchant for exquisite flavor profiles will be happy to get their hands on:

BlackBerry Auto, an Indica hybrid known for her sweet blackberry flavor

Amnesia Haze Auto, a prizewinner with a blend of sweet and spicy flavors

At Herbies USA Express, customers can choose from 8 different payment methods. The customer support team works around the clock to enable a stress-free shopping and growing experience.

Herbies sells cannabis seeds as souvenirs for collectible purposes only. The company advises its U.S. customers to check with their local laws before germination, as some states don't allow recreational marijuana growing. Herbies does not accept responsibility for the illegal use of its products.

About Herbies Seeds. Herbies Seeds started out as a small UK-based cannabis seed distributor in the early 2000s. The company has since expanded its global footprint and today has around 170,000 monthly website visitors. A household name for cannabis breeders, Herbies Seeds offers more than 2,000 strains from over 130 seedbanks.

In 2019, Herbies Seeds started shipping all orders from Spain to better serve their global customer base. They’ve also delved into blogging about cannabis culture and growing. In 2021, the company set up its own seedbank to create an exclusive line of seeds optimized for growers of all skill levels.

Contact Information:

Herbies USA Express

www.herbiesheadshop.com/usa

1-888-427-0772

Sales and Support: sales@herbiesheadshop.com