Roman Sledziejowski to Help Launch Success Angels Foundation

NEW YORK CITY, NY, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roman Sledziejowski recently announced the launch of the Success Angels Foundation, a not-for-profit venture focused on providing mentorship and resources to entrepreneurs operating small businesses in economically disadvantaged communities.

Business owners and entrepreneurs struggle with planning, launching, managing, and growing their businesses, especially during challenging times. By sharing experience and resources from other successful business leaders, the Success Angels Foundation is in a unique position to foster growth and economic expansion in struggling communities.

According to Sledziejowski, “communities of concern include those that have been historically underrepresented in policymaking and government and private economic activities, bear a disproportionate health and environmental burden, poor educational infrastructure, are particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts due to fewer resources, and are adversely impacted by rising housing costs and the resulting displacement and relocation that limits the growth of emerging communities.”



Roman Sledziejowski is co-founder and current Vice-Chairman of Savant Strategies, an international management consulting firm that provides management consulting services to middle-market companies primarily in Latin America, Europe, and South Africa. He has extensive experience advising individuals and businesses across multiple verticals and around the world.



Roman was class valedictorian of his high school while working part-time at Salomon Smith Barney and studied Economics at Columbia University in New York. At 18, he became the youngest National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) licensed stock broker in the United States. As an immigrant to the United States from Poland, he brings a unique perspective as an outsider who, through hard work and determination, worked his way up to create a seat at the table with other privileged peers. “I recognize the challenges involved in achieving success, and it was because others took the time to give me chances and provided me opportunities that I am where I am today, and I want to give back,” says Sledziejowski.

The impact of living in disadvantaged communities affects social, economic, and health outcomes. Life expectancy, the population living below the poverty line, linguistic isolation, lower home values, heart disease, and diabetes are among the many effects experienced by residents and neighbors in these communities and impact the quality of life and limit the range of opportunities available.

“We look to reverse alarming trends in economically disadvantaged communities in the United States with a focus on entrepreneurship and start-up innovation by and for the benefit of historically marginalized low-income communities and communities of color. The Success Angels Foundation is a project with tremendous potential and backed by a talented and dedicated volunteer team.”

About Success Angels Foundation

Founded by Roman Sledziejowski, the Success Angels Foundation is a not-for-profit venture providing education and mentorship from successful entrepreneurs to bring jobs and job skills to underserved communities in the United States.