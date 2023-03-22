Loyal Source Presents Annual Derby Day 4 Autism with Golf Classic and Derby Day Party

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source , one of the nation’s leading workforce solutions providers, presents the annual Derby Day 4 Autism event, featuring the Derby Day Golf Classic and Derby Day Party. The Golf Classic will be held the day before the Kentucky Derby on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, and the celebrations will continue on Saturday, May 6, for the Derby Day Party at Ember Orlando.



“We always look forward to our annual Derby Day 4 Autism events,” said Brian Moore, CEO at Loyal Source and founder of the event. “The Golf Classic and Derby Day Party are not only exciting events for the community to come together and enjoy Derby-themed fun - but they’re a great way to create awareness and raise funds for families affected by autism related disabilities. Our team at Loyal Source always looks forward to this special weekend, and we’re proud to be a part of this great cause.”

The Golf Classic will kick off with a four-person scramble format golf tournament with a shot-gun start at 8:30 a.m. Teams will have the chance to compete in closest-to-the-pin, hole-in-one and the coveted DD4A Tournament Championship title.

Following the Golf Classic the next day, the Derby Day Party will take place at Ember Orlando. Guests in derby-themed attire will watch the Kentucky Derby and enjoy a day of games, drinks and food, a live auction, great raffle prizes, music and dancing, as well as contests with prizes for the best hat and best dressed. The cost is $125 for general admission and $150 for VIP admission.

With a goal to raise more than $400,000, Derby Day 4 Autism benefits Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS), the supporting non-profit organization for the University of Central Florida’s Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD). The funds raised will help provide services and programs for more than 18,000 people with autism in Central Florida and support individuals with autism spectrum disorders by providing inclusive community programs, social skills groups, therapeutic intervention programs, family events, community activities for children and adults, and more.

“We are so grateful to Loyal Source for organizing Derby Day 4 Autism and raising funds for our programs each year,” said Judee Samuels, UCF CARD Autism Disorder Specialist Program Manager and PALS Liaison. “This event is always a wonderful time for the community to come together while supporting our community programs and raising awareness for autism.”

For more information on the 2023 Derby Day 4 Autism, or to purchase tickets to the Derby Day Party, please visit https://derbydayorlando.com/ .

