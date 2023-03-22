Lynx Air Expands Services from Hamilton and Kelowna

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) today announced the addition of two new routes from Hamilton to Vancouver and from Toronto to Kelowna, providing new ultra-affordable options between these popular destinations.



Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline will offer seasonal summer services between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Kelowna International Airport (YLW) starting April 13, 2023, and between Hamilton’s John C. Munroe International Airport (YHM) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) starting April 16, 2023. Both services will operate as “through flights” via Calgary International Airport (YYC), providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

Tickets go on sale today, and the fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $89* one way between Hamilton and Vancouver and $85* one way between Toronto and Kelowna, including taxes and fees. To celebrate, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares on all Hamilton and Kelowna routes. The sale will run from March 23, 2023, ending at 11:59 PM EDT on March 25, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code: FLYSUMMER. For complete details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

“As Canadians look to book their Summer vacation, we are excited to offer more ultra-affordable links between the communities of Kelowna, Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “We know the airline industry has had some challenges over the last 12 months and we want to assure Canadians that they can book with confidence on Lynx. I am proud to say that since our launch in April 2022, Lynx has had the lowest cancellation rate in Canada. Whether you are flying to visit loved ones or for a well-earned vacation, Lynx Air will provide a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“Vancouver is a destination that our passengers have requested year over year, so we are very excited that Lynx is adding a Vancouver connection and expanding its services from Hamilton International Airport. The addition of this long-awaited destination provides travellers from across Southern Ontario another low-cost, affordable option to explore the beautiful landscapes and rich history of Canada’s west coast,” said Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

“April is our one-year anniversary of having Lynx operating at YLW and providing affordable options for Okanagan residents,” says Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “I am happy to see Lynx expand and offer routes to popular destinations, such as Toronto.”

Lynx Air has recently announced the addition of Montreal and Fredericton to its network of destinations. This brings the total number of destinations on Lynx’s network to 16. By Summer 2023 Lynx will offer over 240 flights per week across North America, which equates to over 45,000 seats.

Lynx Air Summer Schedule Calgary to/from Fredericton** Toronto to/from Edmonton Calgary to/from Halifax** Toronto to/from Fredericton Calgary to/from Hamilton Toronto to/from Halifax Calgary to/from Kelowna Toronto to/from Kelowna** Calgary to/from Las Vegas Toronto to/from Orlando Calgary to/from Los Angeles Toronto to/from St. John’s Calgary to/from Montreal Toronto to/from Vancouver Calgary to/from Phoenix Toronto to/from Winnipeg Calgary to/from St. John’s** Montreal to/from St. John’s Calgary to/from Toronto Vancouver to/from Winnipeg Calgary to/from Vancouver Vancouver to/from Hamilton** Calgary to/from Victoria Edmonton to/from Halifax** Calgary to/from Winnipeg Edmonton to/from St. John’s**

*Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date. Visit the website for full schedule details.

**Operating as through flights with a single boarding pass and baggage transferred to the final destination.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by

ch-aviation and has achieved the lowest cancellation rate in Canada since its launch in April 2022. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

