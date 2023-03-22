CN Files its Management Information Circular

English French

MONTREAL, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today filed its Management Information Circular (Proxy) and announced that the 2023 Annual General Meeting will take place virtually on April 25, 2023.



Board Nominees

The Proxy includes the nomination of candidates for the Board of Directors. Nine of the 11 nominees were elected at previous AGMs. Two nominee directors, Michel Letellier and Al Monaco, are standing for election for their first time.



Mr. Letellier, 58, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Montreal headquartered Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., one of the largest Canadian independent renewable power producers with operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile. Mr. Letellier has extensive North American business experience, and he has been a driving force in the renewable energy industry with Innergex since 1997 and as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2007. Previously, Mr. Letellier was responsible for the development and operation of hydroelectric projects for Boralex Inc. Mr. Letellier’s extensive business and strategic experience, sustainability leadership and record of entrepreneurship, combined with financial acumen and a track record of business accomplishments, make him an exceptional member of the Board. Mr. Letellier is an experienced director having served on public and private boards since 2012 and has served on CN’s board since October 1, 2022.



Mr. Monaco, 63, a new nominee, was until his retirement on January 1, 2023, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge Inc. (“Enbridge”), an energy infrastructure company. Appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Enbridge in 2012, Mr. Monaco led Enbridge through a period of transformational growth combined with an intensified focus on safety, reliability and environmental protection that has positioned it as North America’s leading diversified energy delivery company. Mr. Monaco brings decades-long experience overseeing a large, complex, federally regulated and geographically diverse organization, including the operations and management of capital intensive long-linear infrastructure, the deployment of operating technology, as well as sustainability and strategic planning. This experience will provide CN with invaluable insight into executive leadership, safety and reliability, customer experience, corporate governance, finance, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, investor relations, ESG, people and talent management, government, regulatory and public policy and a global experience and perspective.

“We are pleased to put forward these two outstanding nominees. Michel has been a tremendous asset since joining our board in October. His financial acumen and successful track record in business, not only in Quebec but globally, have provided valuable insight. Al is a well-known Canadian businessman with a deep knowledge of energy and complex infrastructure, like CN’s network. The combined experience and expertise of Michel and Al make them exceptional additions to our Board.”

Shauneen Bruder, Chair of the Board of CN.



Annual General Meeting

CN will hold its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders on April 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The meeting will be conducted via live webcast. This format embraces the latest webcast meeting technology to provide easy access and live communication for our shareholders. Shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting and submit questions for consideration. The audio webcast of the meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CNI2023.

The company’s Management Information Circular and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, its 2022 Annual Report, and the 2022 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F are available in the Investors’ section of CN’s website. Meeting materials are being mailed to shareholders and will include their control number and instructions on how to vote their shares and access the webcast the day of the meeting. Instructions will also be posted on the Investors’ section of CN’s website.



About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.



