Pip Diabetes Expands Painless Lancet Distribution

Nashville-Davidson, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee -

Pip Diabetes, a leading supplier of diabetes products, has engineered painless lancets that empower customers to take control of their health.

Pip Lancets offer a three-step process to simplify fingersticks - compared to the current ten-step process of traditional lancets. Pip provides customers with a single-use lancet, helping them get a clean and painless blood sample.

"For years, the industry overlooked lancets. The standard lancet is old, complicated and painful,” said Josh Pittman, Founder of Pip. “We took the pain out of fingersticks by engineering a lancet that is simple, safe, and painless - so that people with diabetes can live healthier, happier lives."

Pip Lancets include features designed to make glucose testing easier, including: All-in-one: No lancing device is needed since each device is pre-loaded, helping customers save time. Hidden needle: Lancet needle remains concealed, helping customers reduce anxiety associated with needles. Zero vibration: Pip lancets are precision-engineered to ensure proper needle gauge and depth and to minimize vibration - which eliminates pain from the fingerstick.

"No other lancet on the market is as painless, effective, and affordable as Pip," said José Castillo, Vice President of Pip Diabetes. "Over 30,000 customers use Pip Lancets, including endocrinologists, diabetes educators, people with diabetes, people eating keto, and more. No one should have to live with the unnecessary pain of fingersticks anymore.”

Pip Lancets are currently available on www.hellopip.com. In 2023, Pip plans to bring painless lancets into retail pharmacy locations across the United States.

About Pip Diabetes Care:

Pip is a leading supplier of diabetes products. The company’s mission is to help people with diabetes live life with less pain and is committed to reducing the burden of this chronic disease.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9t0vWOR8Zro

For more information about Pip, visit www.hellopip.com.

