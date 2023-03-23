UK Pet Food’s Annual Pet Survey shows Cost of Living impact on Pet Owners

LONDON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 57% of UK households (16.2m) house 38m pets, according to UK Pet Food (formerly PFMA) survey. Although the number of pets is up from 35m last year (a rise of 9%), there has been a fall in the proportion of households owning a pet, from 17.4m (62%) in 2022. The most popular pets list has also evolved with a 50% rise in the number of smaller pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters and this population now at 5m – 1.7m more than the previous yeari.



Alongside a decrease of 6% in the dog and cat populations, which now stand at 12m and 11m, 13% (3.7m households) admit to having relinquished a pet in 2022 with this figure rising to 28% among young owners (16-24years old)ii. Looking at which pets were relinquished, 47% gave up a dog, 36% a cat, 12% an indoor bird, 8% a rabbit, 6% a guinea pig and 7% another petiii. Following the pandemic pet-acquisition boom, especially among millennials and Gen Z, 30% of these young owners now admit that the cost-of-living crisis has made them rethink pet ownership.

Nicole Paley of UK Pet Food comments: “World events have had a massive impact on lifestyles over the last few years. Throughout the pandemic, we saw an increase in people adding a pet to their family as they sought the amazing companionship a pet can bring. Today, owners are clearly impacted by the cost of living and sadly relinquishment figures are high. The small pet population is on the up suggesting that people believe they are more manageable and less expensive to keep. Although pets bring huge joy to a household, they also come with a huge responsibility and it is so important to understand the care and cost implications – whatever the size of your pet.”

Nicole continues: “Startlingly, we discovered that only 29% of people considered the cost when they got a pet. Almost one fifth (18%) admitted that a pet was more expensive than they had considered. This figure rises to 23% among the youngest owners (16-24) and families are also impacted with 15% of those with children finding it tough.”

Natalie Powdrill-Wells, Research Officer at Woodgreen Pets Charity, adds: “We are now experiencing a deluge of demand on our services, with long lists of pets waiting to come into our care as owners can sadly no longer look after them. As a charity, we’re definitely feeling the impact of an increased small pet population in the UK – with a 250% increase in relinquishment requests for rabbits over the past two years. Although they’re smaller in size, it doesn’t mean they’re smaller in cost or responsibility, so we encourage careful consideration before taking on a pet of any species.”

The vast majority of pet owners will do anything for their pet. Giving up a pet – or making changes to their pet care routine is often a very last resort. However, UK Pet Food’s research does confirm that around 20% of owners have had to make cuts on pet insurance, vet visits and pet food. This rises to over one quarter among the younger demographiciv.

Nicole adds: “There is a need to raise awareness amongst potential owners on the financial responsibilities of pet ownership – whilst supporting all the amazing owners who are struggling. In times of crisis, many pet owners do not have a choice. To find out more about our work with the welfare sector, do visit our website and full press release.”

For more information or case studies please contact:

Nicole@ukpetfood.org 07718 518579 or Fritha@ukpetfood.org on 07776 184083.

Notes to Editors

UK Pet Food’s Top Ten Pets 2023

12 million dogs 31% 11 million cats 26% 1.5 million rabbits 2.8% 1.3 million indoor birds 2.3% 1 million Guinea Pigs 1.8% 1 million domestic fowl 1.3% 900,000 hamsters 2.1% 900,000 tortoises and turtles 1.8% 800,000 lizards 1.6% 700,000 snakes 1.4%





(HH with both Cat/s & Dog/s) 9% Around 7 million indoor tanks 15% Around 6 million outdoor ponds 11%

__________________________

i Kantar / Soulor Consulting online survey with 8,901 respondents, providing detail on the pet population, completed in January 2023.

ii Kantar / Soulor Consulting research completed in January 2023 with a sample size of 2,559. The number last year was 3.4m or 12% of HHs relinquished, in 2023 the figures are 13% and 3.7m

iii Kantar / Soulor Consulting research completed in January 2023 with a sample size of 2,559

iv 28% of 25-34 year olds have cut spending on pet food, 29% of 16-34 year olds have cut spending on visits to the vets (both 16-24 and 25-34 are the same number) and 28% of 16-24 year olds have cut spending on pet insurance.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1aa50ae-8d65-4cce-b5a1-abf7d5da8545

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19c4bf9e-aa95-4476-82dd-91b4909eabce