Ride Hailing Market is Anticipated to Cross USD 242.73 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2028; Industry Continues to Grow as More People Seek Out Affordable and Convenient Transportation Services

Westford, USA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ride hailing market is witnessing a surge in demand globally. North America is predicted to continue dominating the market owing to the increasing preference for car and bike pool services. This trend is fueling industry growth as more and more people are choosing to share rides to save money and reduce their carbon footprint. Moreover, the growing trend of on-demand transportation services boosts the global market growth. With the rise of digital platforms and mobile applications, it has become easier for customers to access transportation services on demand. This has not only increased convenience for customers but has also created new business opportunities for ride-hailing companies.

The smart cities industry has been on a steady rise, and according to SkyQuest's global research, it is expected to continue growing at an impressive rate. The research estimates that the industry will cross USD 4838.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 25.7%. These numbers indicate a positive outlook for various sectors, including the ride hailing market. With the rise of smart cities, the demand for on-demand transportation has also increased. As a result, ride-hailing companies have quickly adopted and integrated smart technologies into their services, providing more efficient and convenient transportation options for urban dwellers.

Ride-hailing, or ride-sharing, is a transportation service that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile app. This technology-enabled service has revolutionized the traditional taxi industry, providing an efficient and convenient way for people to travel. In addition to passenger ride-hailing services, ride-hailing platforms specialize in transportation for goods and services.

Car Sharing Segment to Register High Growth as it is a Cost-Effective, Convenient, and Environmentally Friendly Way to Get Around

Among the different categories of ride-hailing services, car sharing has emerged as the dominant segment in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the ride hailing market in the coming years. With the increasing cost of car ownership, more people are turning to car sharing services to save money. Car sharing companies offer a range of options, from hourly rentals to long-term leases, making it easy for people to choose the option that best fits their needs and budget. In addition to affordability, car sharing also offers a more sustainable transportation option.

The ride hailing market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with North America emerging as the leading revenue-generating region in 2021. According to industry research, the trend is expected to continue, with North America projected to maintain its dominance in the market through 2028. North America's dominance in the ride-hailing market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the region has a high level of smartphone penetration, facilitating the widespread adoption of ride-hailing apps. Additionally, North America has a large and affluent population that values convenience and is willing to pay a premium for on-demand transportation services.

Online Payment Segment to Drive High Traction as It Enables Customers to Make Payments for Their Rides Seamlessly and Securely

In 2021, the online payment segment accounted for a significant portion of the ride hailing market's revenue. This growth of the segment can be attributed to the fact that most ride-hailing services have integrated secure and convenient payment options into their platforms. This has made it easier for riders to pay for rides without needing cash or physical credit cards. As a result, the ride-hailing industry is predicted to continue experiencing growth, with online payments playing a critical role in driving this expansion. According to market research, the segment is expected to lead in revenue generation between 2022 and 2028.

According to recent market research, the Asia Pacific region is set to emerge as the most promising ride hailing market between 2022 and 2028. According to SkyQuest, the potential customer base is massive, with 60% of the world's population residing in the region. Companies in this sector can tap into this vast population to create a sustainable and profitable business model. Ride-hailing services have gained immense popularity recently, especially in densely populated cities. The convenience and affordability of these services have made them a preferred mode of transportation for many people.

SkyQuest has recently released a report focusing on the ride hailing market, aiming to provide a comprehensive overview of its current and future technical and financial aspects. This research study aims to identify emerging trends and market patterns, thoroughly analyzing the essential dynamics of the global market. It also offers new market entrants a detailed understanding of the industry's current state, along with all necessary market statistics. Furthermore, the report provides a forecast of the industry's growth trajectory, highlighting the potential for significant expansion in the coming years.

Key Developments in Ride Hailing Market

Bolt, the popular ride-hailing service based in Europe, has recently announced its expansion to Nepal. The company, known for providing affordable and efficient transportation options to people worldwide, has already made significant strides in establishing itself as a leading player in the ride-sharing market. The company's entry into Nepal is particularly timely, as the country is undergoing rapid urbanization, and the demand for affordable and convenient transportation options is rising.

Baidu, the leading Chinese technology company, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the first-ever permit to offer fully driverless ride-hailing services in a Chinese capital city. This news comes as a major development in the rapidly evolving autonomous vehicle industry, and it reflects Baidu's continued commitment to innovation and investment in cutting-edge technologies.

VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, is expanding its presence in the ride-hailing market by partnering with Be Group, a local transportation company, to offer electric vehicles (EVs) for ride-hailing services in Vietnam. This move is expected to give VinFast an edge over its competitors and increase its market share in the rapidly growing ride-hailing industry. In addition, the partnership with Be Group will allow VinFast to leverage the transportation company's extensive network of drivers and customers to offer its EVs for ride-hailing services.

