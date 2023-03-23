Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market is projected to reach US$ 2,140 million by 2033, trailing at a CAGR of 5.97% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Future Market Insights study, the autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market is slated to register a value CAGR worth 5.97% from 2023 to 2033, expected to reach US$ 2,140 million. One of the main drivers for the development of the market for polycystic kidney disease drugs is the availability of special regulatory designations. Increasing polycystic kidney disease drug trials are expected to propel the growth of the industry.



Furthermore, the introduction of novel polycystic kidney disease drugs and the increasing approval of these drugs and medications by regulatory authorities is anticipated to propel the industry growth. The grant program for orphan products supports clinical research trials to track medication effectiveness and safety. Organizations like the United States Food and drug administration and EMA provide manufacturers with market exclusivity for products they produce during a period of time. These drug manufacturers also get benefitted from clinical trial tax credits and treatment aid which aids in market expansion. Various curative drugs are also tagged with designation as fast track and orphan drugs.

Likewise, generics were restricted from entering the market during the consumer exclusivity period, surging the market sales of orphan drugs. Such factors allow vendors to release drugs quickly, which will help them generate revenue which further leads to industry expansion of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The market is also anticipated to be propelled by technological advancements, leading to the development of a wide variety of drugs, which will enable clinicians to offer better assistance for patients suffering from polycystic kidney disease. For example, in July 2018, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared positive phase 2 data for bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease caused by alport syndrome and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Government initiatives to spread awareness by imposing different programs about polycystic kidney disease is expected to boost growth of polycystic kidney disease treatment market during the projected period. For example, Polycystic kidney Foundation invested around US$ 40 Million in basic and clinical research grants for Polycystic kidney disease diagnosis. This will support the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of treatment of polycystic kidney disease is the main restraining factor. Also, lack of trained professionals is holding back growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

North America is expected to dominate the industry while reaching a market share of around 39.5% by end of the forecast period.

The market in East Asia is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2 % during the projected period.

By treatment type, the Pain and inflammation segment is projected to account for 37.4% market share by end of the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies are expected to dominate the market by distribution channel, with a market share of 54% by 2033.

“One primary factor that will lead to the expansion of the global polycystic kidney disease drug market is the increasing availability of favorable reimbursement policies. Off-label medications are majorly given to people with polycystic kidney disease,” comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market is intensely competitive and consists of several industry players. These players are developing novel delivery systems for treating Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment. This is estimated to propel the Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market. The key players in this industry are Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, Xortx Therapeutics, AceLink Therapeutics, Inc., PanoTherapeutics, Inc., and Exelixis, Inc. Some recent developments in the market are:

In July 2022, Grupo Olmos which is a provider of renal care solutions declared that the company had acquired the renal care business of Diaverum, a renal healthcare provider, that operates in Argentina. This acquisition will strengthen the renal product portfolio of the company.

In 2020, Palladio Biosciences declared the first patient of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease dosed with lixivaptan which is a novel vasopressin V2 antagonist. They assured the safety of lixivaptan in these patients who earlier discontinued therapy with tolvaptan due to liver toxicity.

In March 2019, Aster Hospitals, the biggest private healthcare service provider operating in multiple GCC states, declared that it had launched an awareness and screening initiative to promote the prevention of chronic kidney disease through education, awareness, and early diagnosis.

In August 2022, Bayer announced the launch of a finer enone drug to treat chronic kidney disease associated with type-2 diabetes in India.

In July 2022, Health Canada accepted GlaxoSmithKline's New Drug Submission for daprodustat which is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for the treatment of patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market the market is segmented on the basis of treatment type (Pain & Inflammation Treatment, Kidney Stone Treatment, Urinary Tract Infection Treatment, Kidney Failure Treatment) By end-user (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) By region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Segments Profiled in the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Industry Survey

By Treatment Type:

Pain & Inflammation Treatment

Kidney Stone Treatment

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment

Kidney Failure Treatment

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



