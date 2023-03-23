Anmodning om suspension af afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

På grund af tekniske problemer er det ikke muligt at stille priser for nedenstående afdelinger hvorfor handelen med disse er suspenderet indtil situationen er afklaret.
|Short name
|Navn
|ISIN
|NDINSCKL1
|Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1
|DK0015974695
|NDIESCSKL1
|Nordea Invest European Small Cap Stars KL 1
|DK0015960983
|NDIDKKL1
|Nordea Invest Danmark KL 1
|DK0010265859
|NDIGSCKL1
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL 1
|DK0016050974
|NDIEUSTKL1
|Nordea Invest European Stars KL 1
|DK0010265693
|NDINASTKL1
|Nordea Invest North American Stars KL 1
|DK0010265776
|NDIGUAKL1
|Nordea Invest Globale UdbytteAktier KL 1
|DK0010265503
|NDIGOBLKL1
|Nordea Invest Globale obligationer KL 1
|DK0010170398
|NDIMLOKL1
|Nordea Invest Mellemlange obligationer KL 1
|DK0015168686
|NDIAKTIIKL1
|Nordea Invest Aktier II KL 1
|DK0015357065
|NDIEHYKL1
|Nordea Invest European HYB KL 1
|DK0016306798
|NDIDAFKL1
|Nordea Invest Danske aktier fokus KL 1
|DK0060012466
|NDIAKL1
|Nordea Invest Aktier KL 1
|DK0010250158
|NDIVOBKL1
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|DK0016015399
|NDIVOHKL1
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobli. Højrente KL1
|DK0016067432
|NDIHOJLKL1
|Nordea Invest HøjrenteLande KL 1
|DK0016254899
|NDIGSTKL1
|Nordea Invest Global Stars KL 1
|DK0010301324
|NDIEMKL1
|Nordea Invest Emerging Markets KL 1
|DK0010308170
|NDIKOLKL1
|Nordea Invest Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL 1
|DK0060014678
|NDISTABKL1
|Nordea Invest Stabil Balanceret KL 1
|DK0060014595
|NDISTABAKL1
|Nordea Invest Stabile Aktier KL 1
|DK0060048304
|NDINOSKL1
|Nordea Invest Nordic Stars KL 1
|DK0060095735
|NDISTAAKL1
|Nordea Invest Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL 1
|DK0060096030
|NDI4KL1
|Nordea Invest Basis 4 KL 1
|DK0060075893
|NDIB1KL1
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|DK0016195860
|NDIB2KL1
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1
|DK0016195944
|NDIB3KL1
|Nordea Invest Basis 3 KL 1
|DK0016196082
|NDIKMKL1
|Nordea Invest Klima og Miljø KL 1
|DK0060192185
|NDIGAIKL1
|Nordea Invest Globale Aktier Indeks KL 1
|DK0060451623
|NDIESKL1
|Nordea Invest Emerging Stars KL 1
|DK0060586394
|NDINAEKL1
|Nordea Invest North America Enhanced KL 1
|DK0060831451
|NDIGLENHKL1
|Nordea Invest Global Enhanced KL 1
|DK0060949881
|NDIEUENHKL1
|Nordea Invest Europe Enhanced KL 1
|DK0060949964
|NDIJAPENHKL1
|Nordea Invest Japan Enhanced KL 1
|DK0060950038
|NDIEMMAENKL1
|Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1
|DK0060950111
|NDIGSEKL1
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1
|DK0061112893
|NDIBAKL1
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1
|DK0061116027
|NDIBOKL1
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|DK0061139748
|NDIFONKL1
|Nordea Invest Fonde KL 1
|DK0060145183
|NDIKOKL1
|Nordea Invest Korte obligationer KL 1
|DK0060268506
|NDIVOMKL1
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|DK0060353886
|NDILAOKL1
|Nordea Invest Lange Obligationer KL 1
|DK0060187342
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Invest
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager