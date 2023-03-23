Anmodning om suspension af afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

København C, DENMARK

På grund af tekniske problemer er det ikke muligt at stille priser for nedenstående afdelinger hvorfor handelen med disse er suspenderet indtil situationen er afklaret.

Short name Navn ISIN
NDINSCKL1 Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1 DK0015974695
NDIESCSKL1 Nordea Invest European Small Cap Stars KL 1 DK0015960983
NDIDKKL1 Nordea Invest Danmark KL 1 DK0010265859
NDIGSCKL1 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL 1 DK0016050974
NDIEUSTKL1 Nordea Invest European Stars KL 1 DK0010265693
NDINASTKL1 Nordea Invest North American Stars KL 1 DK0010265776
NDIGUAKL1 Nordea Invest Globale UdbytteAktier KL 1 DK0010265503
NDIGOBLKL1 Nordea Invest Globale obligationer KL 1 DK0010170398
NDIMLOKL1 Nordea Invest Mellemlange obligationer KL 1 DK0015168686
NDIAKTIIKL1 Nordea Invest Aktier II KL 1 DK0015357065
NDIEHYKL1 Nordea Invest European HYB KL 1 DK0016306798
NDIDAFKL1 Nordea Invest Danske aktier fokus KL 1 DK0060012466
NDIAKL1 Nordea Invest Aktier KL 1 DK0010250158
NDIVOBKL1 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 DK0016015399
NDIVOHKL1 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobli. Højrente KL1 DK0016067432
NDIHOJLKL1 Nordea Invest HøjrenteLande KL 1 DK0016254899
NDIGSTKL1 Nordea Invest Global Stars KL 1 DK0010301324
NDIEMKL1 Nordea Invest Emerging Markets KL 1 DK0010308170
NDIKOLKL1 Nordea Invest Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL 1 DK0060014678
NDISTABKL1 Nordea Invest Stabil Balanceret KL 1 DK0060014595
NDISTABAKL1 Nordea Invest Stabile Aktier KL 1 DK0060048304
NDINOSKL1 Nordea Invest Nordic Stars KL 1 DK0060095735
NDISTAAKL1 Nordea Invest Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL 1 DK0060096030
NDI4KL1 Nordea Invest Basis 4 KL 1 DK0060075893
NDIB1KL1 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1 DK0016195860
NDIB2KL1 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1 DK0016195944
NDIB3KL1 Nordea Invest Basis 3 KL 1 DK0016196082
NDIKMKL1 Nordea Invest Klima og Miljø KL 1 DK0060192185
NDIGAIKL1 Nordea Invest Globale Aktier Indeks KL 1 DK0060451623
NDIESKL1 Nordea Invest Emerging Stars KL 1 DK0060586394
NDINAEKL1 Nordea Invest North America Enhanced KL 1 DK0060831451
NDIGLENHKL1 Nordea Invest Global Enhanced KL 1 DK0060949881
NDIEUENHKL1 Nordea Invest Europe Enhanced KL 1 DK0060949964
NDIJAPENHKL1 Nordea Invest Japan Enhanced KL 1 DK0060950038
NDIEMMAENKL1 Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1 DK0060950111
NDIGSEKL1 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1 DK0061112893
NDIBAKL1 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1 DK0061116027
NDIBOKL1 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 DK0061139748
NDIFONKL1 Nordea Invest Fonde KL 1 DK0060145183
NDIKOKL1 Nordea Invest Korte obligationer KL 1 DK0060268506
NDIVOMKL1 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 DK0060353886
NDILAOKL1 Nordea Invest Lange Obligationer KL 1 DK0060187342

