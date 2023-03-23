Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone 1000 AI Predictive Gaining Traction With the US Military and is Filing International Patent for Drone Platform

CHICAGO, IL, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today it has presented ZenaDrone 1000 in front of various branches of the U.S. military. The military’s response has led to additional flight demonstrations with the U.S. Army. In addition, Epazz is filing a new international patent for the ZenaDrone 1000 platform, which is separate from the smart charging pad patent.

Epazz has just returned from California, where we have been busy with presentations and meetings with various branches of the U.S. military. The military has asked Epazz to provide flight demonstrations of our drone technology over the next month. For Epazz to move to the next step of providing drone technology to the government, it is important for the military to evaluate ZenaDrone 1000.

There have been new changes that have contributed to a seamless process for ZenaDrone becoming a government provider of drone technology. ZenaDrone is in the process of qualifying for Green UAS certification, which is a new compliance program like Blue UAS. Green UAS is from AUVSI, a nonprofit that works closely with the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS certification. This program will expedite the process of ZenaDrone getting Blue UAS certification if the drone manufacturer goes through the process of acquiring Green UAS certification and then applies for Blue UAS, which is funded by a Defense Innovation Unit authority.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We have picked up the interest of the US Army for flight demonstrations and have discussions, which have been to the next level of other branches of the US military. We are excited about our process and looking to move to the next level of this company.”

ZenaDrone Inc. is a provider of a multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has garnered positive reviews from several industries, especially the military, agriculture, oil and gas, wildfire management and civil engineering industries. This year, ZenaDrone is aiming to enhance its AI capabilities to include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone applications.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources — to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology. Techniques used in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining.

Epazz Holdings will prioritize upgrading the ZenaDrone 1000’s AI technology to increase its global reach across industries.

About ZenaDrone Inc. (https://www.zenadrone.com/)

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

