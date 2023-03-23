Hematology Analysers Market to grow at a growth rate of 4.8 percent reaching USD 12.31 Bn by 2029 – Says Maximize Market Research

Pune, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Hematology Analysers Market ”. The total market opportunity for the Hematology Analysers Market was USD 8.46 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 4.8 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 12.31 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 8.46 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 12.31 Bn CAGR 4.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 135 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered Product, End-User and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Hematology Analysers Market Overview:

Hematology is part of medical science mainly related to the research, diagnosis and treatment of blood related disorders. Hematology analysers are used to count and identify blood cells at high speed and accuracy. Hematology analysers are computerized, highly specialized machines that count the number of different types of red and white blood cells , blood platelets, hemoglobin , and hematocrit levels in a blood sample. Hematology analysers are concerned with detection, monitoring of diseases, prognosis and subsequent screening and are extensively used against various blood-related diseases such as hemophilia, blood cancer and blood clots. Other diseases include leukaemia, anemia, blood transfusion, malignant lymphomas, and others involve the application of hematology diagnosis.

Hematology Analysers Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Hematology Analysers Industry. An in-depth analysis of the strategies of market players with a thorough analysis of Hematology Analysers Market segments and geographies are included in the report. The Hematology Analysers Market Share report examines the global market as well as growth trends, competitive landscape, and regional development status. Figures for supply and demand, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins are also included in the global market report, which helps analyze the Haematology Analysers Market. The report majorly focused on the factors including drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the Hematology Analysers Market.

The Hematology Analysers Market report highly depends on both primary and secondary data sources. The report involves the analysis of various factors affecting the industry, such as government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, upcoming technologies, current market trends, technological innovation and the technical progress in related industries, as well as market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. All conceivable elements influencing the Hematology Analysers industry included in the report have been considered, examined in depth, validated through primary research, and evaluated to provide the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size is normalized and the impact of inflation, economic downturns, policy changes, and other variables is factored into the market forecast.

Extensive primary research was conducted to acquire information and verify and confirm the crucial numbers arrived at after comprehensive Hematology Analysers Market engineering and calculations for market statistics, market size estimations, market forecasts, market breakdown, and data triangulation. The bottom-up approach is widely utilized to estimate the global and regional Hematology Analysers Market size.

Hematology Analysers Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the hematology analyzers market are the increasing burden of blood disorders, increasing adoption rates of automated hematology instruments and developing technology. The increasing number of blood donations is also a major factor driving the market growth. The increasing research and development for the new product launches by the key players in the Hematology Analysers industry are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The high cost of diagnostics and poor healthcare insurance coverage for the diagnostics procedures are the factors restraining the growth of the hematology analyzers market.

Hematology Analysers Market Regional Insights

The hematology analyzers market in North America recorded the fastest growth rate and is expected to retain this trend during the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of hematology analyzers by the diagnostic industry. The hematology analyzers market in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The factors that are driving the market growth are the developments in healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments by different organizations and manufacturers.

Haematology Analysers Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Consumable

Instruments

By End-User:

Stand-alone Hospital

Clinical Testing Labs

Research institutes

Commercial Organization

Haematology Analysers Market Key Players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Beckman Coulter

HORIBA Ltd

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Diagnostics AB

Boule Diagnostics

Diatron

Drew Scientific

EKF Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

