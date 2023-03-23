MENA-3 (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt) Games Market Report 2023: A $2.8 Billion Market by 2026 - Growth will be Driven by Mobile Gaming, Public & Private Sector Investments, and e-Sports

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA-3 Games Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region. The MENA games market has quickly emerged as a key growth region for the global video game industry.

To provide a representative overview of Arabic-speaking markets, the report focuses on the MENA-3: Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt.

The report includes a comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026 by games segment, key data on game publishers, games rankings, growth drivers, and trends. This includes details on esports, product distribution, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, and qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, spending, and behavior, with gamer behavior based on a survey of 1,126 gamers across the three countries.

Key Takeaways from the Analysis:

MENA-3 games revenue is estimated to be $1.8 billion in 2022 rising to $2.8 billion in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of nearly 10%, and 56% higher than the value at the end of 2022

MENA-3 gamers are estimated to number 67.4 million in 2022, rising to 87.3 million in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of nearly 6% indicating ARPU will rise over time

Egypt has the largest gaming population and is the fastest growing market in the MENA-3 region. Saudi Arabia is the largest market by games revenue and is considered the gaming powerhouse of the region, while the UAE has the highest ARPU of the three markets

Growth will be driven by mobile gaming, public and private sector investment, and esports, and likely to catapult the region alongside global esports giants such as Singapore and China

76% of gamers in the MENA-3 region are under the age of 35, with Egypt having a significantly higher percentage of gamers under 25 years old - who are considered digital natives - compared to Saudi Arabia and UAE

73% of gamers in MENA-3 engage with esports in some capacity such as watching esports content, playing esports games, or competing in amateur or professional tournaments

What's Included:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026 by games segment

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, behavior, and usage for mobile, PC, and console games, hardware, and accessories

Growth drivers and trends

Spotlights on Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt

Top games and game rankings

Game publishers

Gamer demand, spending, influences, and behavior

Distribution

Payments

Esports

Hardware and accessories

M&A activity

Internet cafes

Regulations

101 slides

34 exhibits

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Highlights

Video Games & Esports Overview

Market Model Overview

2. Regional Overview

MENA-3 Market Model

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Saudi Arabia Overview

Saudi Arabia 2022 Highlight

Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast

UAE Overview

UAE 2022 Highlight

UAE Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Overview

Egypt 2022 Highlight

Egypt Market Size and Forecast

3. Gamer Survey Demographics

Gender & Age

Job & Salary

Gaming Time

4. Mobile Games Market

Overview

Market Model Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt

Top Games Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt

Top Mobile Games Publishers Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt

Top Games and Genres

Time Spent on Gaming

Preferred Payment Method for IAP

Purchase Influences

Types of IAP Purchased

Purchase Drivers

Preferred App for Game Downloads

5. PC Games Market

Overview

Market Model Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt

Top Genres

Time Spent on Gaming

Preferred Payment Method for IAP

Spending Behavior

Purchase Drivers

Purchase Influences

Preferred Game Distribution Platform

6. Console Games Market

Overview

Market Model Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt

Top Games

Time Spent on Gaming

Spending Behavior

Type of Console Owned

7. Internet Cafes

Overview

Visitation Frequency and Drivers

Hours Spent Playing by Location

Reasons for Internet Cafe Gaming

8. Esports and Livestreaming

Overview

Growth Drivers

Engagement with Esports

Top Platforms for Gaming Content and Livestreaming

Time Spent Viewing Gaming Content and Livestreaming

9. Hardware, Network and Technology

Gaming Hardware, Network and Infrastructure

Popular PC Brands

Popular Smartphone Brands

Cloud Gaming Experience

Investment in New Technologies

Interest in New Technologies

10. Localization and Payments

Localization and Culturalization in MENA-3

Attitude toward Video Game Localization

Attitude towards Online Gaming and Using Voice Chat

Payment Options in MENA-3

11. Regulations & M&A

Saudi Arabia's Regulatory Environment

Game Approval Regulations in Saudi Arabia and UAE

UAE's Regulatory Environment

Egypt's Regulatory Environment

M&A and Investment Activity in MENA-3 2021-2022

12. Appendix (Methodology, Genre List and Glossary)

