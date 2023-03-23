Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of USD 48.62 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

BERLIN, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published comprehensive business research on " Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market " includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps us understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMS) market was valued at USD 33.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach the value of USD 48.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of the Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automotive-oems-market

Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) are those manufacturers, developers and organizations focused on manufacturing devices or components used in vehicles. The devices or components these manufacturers form are of the finest quality and use the uppermost levels of raw materials. These parts are utilized in the manufacturing of vehicles during assembly.

The automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMS) market has good potential and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period because of changes in the product offerings and technological innovations in the market. The OEM products are costlier as compared to the aftermarket components. The automaker will generally guarantee the compatibility and installation of the components. The OEM components are less complex for replacement. Moreover, the automotive original equipment manufacturers market is likely to grow due to increasing consumer concerns regarding safety in upcoming years.

Recent Development

In February 2021, CoorsTek Inc. extended its production capacity in Southeast Asia by starting construction of a 400,000 sq. ft. engineered ceramics facility in Thailand. This will help increase its capacity to manufacture more electronics and electrical ceramics.

In May 2021, CeramTec GmbH launched a ceramic power semiconductor module for drive inverters in e-mobility. CeramTec GmbH, with Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology (IISB) has manufactured a ceramic heat sink with chip-on heatsink technology.

Top Leading Key Players of Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market:

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Volkswagen AG

Nissan (Japan)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Continental AG

Siemens

BMW

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD

DENSO Corporation

Robert Bosch, GMbH

Valeo

Ford Motor Company

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-automotive-oems-market



Opportunities

Technological advancements

The automotive original equipment manufacturers market is anticipated to grow in the coming years. Rapid technological advancements have augmented demand for filters for diesel engine vehicles, and increased demand for automotive parts innovation and batteries with the help of experienced and qualified technical staff. There is a requirement for maintaining motor vehicles periodically. Lubrication, battery services, washing and tire are all the components that are available with the service providers. The rapid growth in technological advancements will be expected to create immense opportunities for market growth.



Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market Segmentations:

Component

Body

Electrical and Electronics

Interior

Power-Train and Chassis

Vehicle Type



Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Distribution Channel



OEM Retailers

Wholesalers

Distributors

Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market Regional Analysis/Insights



The global automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMS) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, vehicle type and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMS) market report are report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Europe dominates the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMS) market in revenue growth. This is mainly due to the rapid increase in the sales of automobiles and huge demand for commercial vehicles and passenger cars outfitted with advanced brake technologies.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to the increase in automotive sales and the high demand for vehicles in this region.

To Gain More Insights into This Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automotive-oems-market

Key Highlights from Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analysed concerning various product type and application. The Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising demand of automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles

The automotive original equipment manufacturers market is expected to witness higher growth due to increased demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. The need for original equipment manufacturing parts has become significant in passenger vehicles because there is a rise in the market for cars and the upsurge in usage of these vehicles globally.



Increasing demand of high durability products

Those products that automotive original equipment manufacturers form are generally of good quality and more durable. For instance, when purchasing a spare tire, an original equipment manufacturer's tire is usually better than getting an aftermarket tire because one can be assured of the materials used in making these spare tire.



Restraints

Limitations in automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) market

The automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) market has specific rules which are anticipated to hamper the potential growth of the market, such as the high cost of OEM components and parts, while the increase in the prevalence of counterfeit OEM products can challenge the marke growth in the forecast period.



This automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMS) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMS) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market, By Component Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market, By Gene Type Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market, By Gene Synthesis Type Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market, By Application Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market, By Method Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market, By End User Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market, By Distribution Channel Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market, By Region Global Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Download the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automotive-oems-market



Browse More DBMR Reports:

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market , By Charging Station (AC Charging/ Normal Charging Station, DC Charging/ Super Charging Station and Inductive Charging Station), Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), Installation Type (Individual Houses, Commercial, Apartments and Others), Technology (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Charger Type (Portable Charger and Fixed Charger) databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact Us