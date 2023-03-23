ADATA Wins Best-in-Show at Embedded World 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of industrial-grade DRAM modules and NAND Flash products, is pleased to announce that it’s industrial-grade SD card, ISDD33K, has won the Best-in-Show Award at Embedded World 2023. This product is the first on the market to integrate a high capacity of 512GB and wide temperature operability from -40 ºC to 85 ºC. With its great endurance and high capacity, the ISDD33K memory card is suitable for transportation, surveillance, and edge computing applications operating in extreme temperatures.



The SD 6.1-compliant ISDD33K memory card employs 112-layer 3D TLC Flash for a high capacity of 512GB and has passed stringent validation and tests to withstand extreme temperatures from -40 ºC to 85 ºC. In addition, it meets the V30 (Video Speed Class) standard to ensure high-quality recording. As for data integrity, the ISDD33K supports LDPC ECC (Error Correcting Code) and Wear Leveling technologies. It also supports S.M.A.R.T. Monitoring for hassle-free management of the card’s status. What’s more, with ADATA’s proprietary A+ SLC (pSLC) technology, its P/E cycle rating can be elevated from 3K to 100K for greater product longevity.

Being the first industrial-grade memory card that combines high capacity and wide temperature operability is the reason that the ISDD33K won the Embedded World 2023 Best-in-Show Award for storage and memory. This also proves ADATA’s innovation and expertise in industrial applications. ADATA will continue developing more innovative industrial storage products as ideal solutions for customers.

Award Winner List: https://embeddedcomputing.com/technology/storage/embedded-world-2023-best-in-show-winners-storage-memory

For more information, please visit: https://industrial.adata.com/en/product/ISDD33K

About ADATA Industrial

With its R&D and manufacturing prowess, ADATA Technology (TWSE: 3260.TWO) was ranked Top 2 among the world’s DRAM and SSD manufacturers in 2021. It holds over 500 memory-related patents and offers a full lineup of industrial-grade memory products including DRAM, SSDs, and memory cards, all of which meet ISO 14001 and IECQ QC080000 certification standards. ADATA has a global presence and is able to offer high-quality technical and after services to customers regardless of geographic location. At the same time, ADATA is also able to leverage its R&D and manufacturing capabilities to provide customized products and solutions that meet the unique needs of individual customers. With its commitment to quality and innovation, ADATA is ready to serve the industrial sector with the widest range of memory solutions and work hand-in-hand with customers to create a better world and enrich lives. For more information, please visit industrial.adata.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee0a4c0b-8ea3-47f8-a111-50ab0eabd081