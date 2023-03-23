ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ALPHARETTA, GA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2023 (the “Quarterly Report”) will be posted on the Company's website on or before Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company’s operating results for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2023.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number: (800) 267-6316

(203) 518-9783

Conference ID: AWHQ323

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Friday, March 31, 2023, and will be available for 31 days.

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES: