Intraocular Lenses Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Phacoemulsification Drives Adoption of Foldable Lenses

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraocular Lenses: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intraocular Lenses Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Intraocular Lenses estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Premium segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Intraocular Lenses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured) -
- Aaren Scientific Inc.
- Bausch + Lomb Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- EyeKon Medical Inc.
- Hoya Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.
- Lenstec Inc.
- OPHTEC BV
- PhysIOL s.a.
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited
- STAAR Surgical Company
- The HumanOptics AG
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|266
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$3.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$5.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Rising Incidence of Vision Disorders and the Subsequent Need for Vision Correction Procedures: A Business Case for Ocular Products
- Recent Market Activity
- Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) - Promise of Improved Vision Aids Market Growth
- Growth Drivers and Restraints - In a Nutshell
- Increasing Volume of Cataract Surgeries - Growth Opportunity for IOL Market
- Developed Countries Dominate with US Leading the Way in the IOLs Market
- Premium Products Drive Revenue Growth
- Increase in IOL Implantations at Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Foldable IOLs Find Favor
- Intraocular Lenses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Challenges Confronting IOL Market
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Transition from Non-foldable to Foldable Continues
- Growing Demand for Phacoemulsification Drives Adoption of Foldable Lenses
- Healthcare Spending & General Economy:Key Determinations of Growth in IOL Market
- Demographic Factors Influencing Growth in the IOL Market
- Dramatic Growth in Geriatric Population
- Burgeoning Global Population & Urbanization
- Rising Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy Fuels Growth in IOLs Market
- Target Customer Groups & their Requirement Patterns
- Technological Innovations: A Boon to the IOL Industry
- Lasers: The High-Tech Solution
- Viscosurgery: A Safer Alternative
- Low Energy Methods for Cataract Removal
- Trifocal and Multifocal IOLs for Extended Depth of Focus
- Latest Developments in IOLs and Associated Technologies
- Perfect Lens
- IC-8 IOL
- Omega Gemini Capsule
- Femtosecond Laser Heralds Next Generation of Refractive Surgery
- Product Innovations in Accommodative IOLs Pep-Up the Market
- PC-IOLs: Raising the Standard
- Accommodative IOLs or Multifocal IOLs - The Tussle Carries On
- Post-Operative Refractive Errors: A Concern for Premium IOLs
- Adjustable IOLs - Addressing Refractive Concerns of IOLs
- Debate Continues on Whether UV Protection is Essential in IOLs
- The Blue Light Saga
- Reimbursement Programs: The Key Determinant for Advanced IOLs
- IOL Reimbursement - A Comparison between the US and European Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aaren Scientific Inc.
- Bausch + Lomb Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- EyeKon Medical Inc.
- Hoya Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.
- Lenstec Inc.
- OPHTEC BV
- PhysIOL s.a.
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited
- STAAR Surgical Company
- The HumanOptics AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uostmn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment