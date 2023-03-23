Intraocular Lenses Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Phacoemulsification Drives Adoption of Foldable Lenses

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraocular Lenses: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Intraocular Lenses Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Intraocular Lenses estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Premium segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Intraocular Lenses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured) -

Aaren Scientific Inc.

Bausch + Lomb Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

EyeKon Medical Inc.

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Lenstec Inc.

OPHTEC BV

PhysIOL s.a.

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

STAAR Surgical Company

The HumanOptics AG

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rising Incidence of Vision Disorders and the Subsequent Need for Vision Correction Procedures: A Business Case for Ocular Products

Recent Market Activity

Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) - Promise of Improved Vision Aids Market Growth

Growth Drivers and Restraints - In a Nutshell

Increasing Volume of Cataract Surgeries - Growth Opportunity for IOL Market

Developed Countries Dominate with US Leading the Way in the IOLs Market

Premium Products Drive Revenue Growth

Increase in IOL Implantations at Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Foldable IOLs Find Favor

Intraocular Lenses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Challenges Confronting IOL Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Transition from Non-foldable to Foldable Continues

Growing Demand for Phacoemulsification Drives Adoption of Foldable Lenses

Healthcare Spending & General Economy:Key Determinations of Growth in IOL Market

Demographic Factors Influencing Growth in the IOL Market

Dramatic Growth in Geriatric Population

Burgeoning Global Population & Urbanization

Rising Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy Fuels Growth in IOLs Market

Target Customer Groups & their Requirement Patterns

Technological Innovations: A Boon to the IOL Industry

Lasers: The High-Tech Solution

Viscosurgery: A Safer Alternative

Low Energy Methods for Cataract Removal

Trifocal and Multifocal IOLs for Extended Depth of Focus

Latest Developments in IOLs and Associated Technologies

Perfect Lens

IC-8 IOL

Omega Gemini Capsule

Femtosecond Laser Heralds Next Generation of Refractive Surgery

Product Innovations in Accommodative IOLs Pep-Up the Market

PC-IOLs: Raising the Standard

Accommodative IOLs or Multifocal IOLs - The Tussle Carries On

Post-Operative Refractive Errors: A Concern for Premium IOLs

Adjustable IOLs - Addressing Refractive Concerns of IOLs

Debate Continues on Whether UV Protection is Essential in IOLs

The Blue Light Saga

Reimbursement Programs: The Key Determinant for Advanced IOLs

IOL Reimbursement - A Comparison between the US and European Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



