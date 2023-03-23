China Coffee Machine Export Report 2023-2032: Global Rise in Coffee Machine Purchases Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Coffee Machine Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the global economic development, consumers' income level increased and began to pursue a higher quality of life, the consumption structure gradually changed, and the demand for coffee gradually expanded from simple instant coffee to freshly ground coffee. Coffee has become a popular consumer demand, and the coffee machine industry has developed and expanded.



China is an important global producer and exporter of coffee machines, exporting a large number of coffee machines every year. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China's coffee machine exports reached 71.31 million units, up 11.22% year-on-year, with an export value of US$2.056 billion, up 31.17% year-on-year.



In 2022, China's coffee machine exports declined due to COVID-19. From January to October 2022, China exported 49,482,800 coffee machines, down 15.34% year-on-year, with an export value of US$1.605 billion, down 1.00% year-on-year.



In 2021, China exported coffee machines to more than one hundred and sixty countries and regions around the world. According to the publisher, by export volume, the United States, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan and the Netherlands are the main export destinations for Chinese coffee machines. Among them, the U.S. is the largest destination for China's coffee machine exports. In 2021, China exported 27,066,700 coffee machines to the U.S., accounting for 37.96% of the total export volume of coffee machines in that year, with an export value of US$630 million, accounting for 30.64% of the total export value.



China is a major global producer and exporter of coffee machines, and The publisher expects global coffee machine sales to continue to rise from 2023-2032, helping to fuel the rise in Chinese coffee machine exports.



Topics covered:

China's Coffee Machine Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Coffee Machine Export?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Coffee Machine Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Coffee Machine Export

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Coffee Machine Export during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Coffee Machine Export during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Coffee Machine Export Market?

Which Segment of China's Coffee Machine Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Coffee Machine Export?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Coffee Machine Export Analysis

1.1. China's Coffee Machine Export Scale

1.1.1. China's Coffee Machine Export Volume

1.1.2. China's Coffee Machine Export Value

1.1.3. China's Coffee Machine Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Coffee Machines

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China's Drip Coffee Machine Export Analysis

2.1. Export Volume of Drip Coffee Machines

2.2. Export Value of Drip Coffee Machine

2.3. Export Price of Drip Coffee Machine

2.4 Export Destinations of Drip Coffee Machines

2.4.1. By Export Volume

2.4.2. By Export Value



3. 2018-2022 China's Steam Espresso Coffee Machine Export Analysis

3.1. Export Volume of Steam Espresso Coffee Machine

3.2. Export Value of Steam Espresso Coffee Machine

3.3. Export Price of Steam Espresso Coffee Machine

3.4 Export Destinations of Steam Espresso Coffee Machines

3.4.1. By Export Volume

3.4.2. By Export Value



4. 2018-2022 China's Pump Espresso Coffee Machine Export Analysis

4.1. Export Volume of Pump Espresso Coffee Machines

4.2. Export Value of Pump Espresso Coffee Machines

4.3. Export Price of Pump Espresso Coffee Machine

4.4 Export Destinations of Pump Espresso Coffee Machines

4.4.1. By Export Volume

4.4.2. By Export Value



5. 2018-2022 China's Coffee Machine Major Export Destinations Analysis

5.1. United States

5.2. Germany

5.3. Brazil

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Other Export Destinations



6. China's Export Outlook for Coffee Machines, 2023-2032

6.1 Factors Affecting China's Coffee Machine Exports

6.1.1 Favorable Factors

6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

6.2. China's Coffee Machine Export Forecast, 2023-2032

6.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

6.2.3. Major Export Coffee Machine Types Forecast





