US Data Center Accelerator Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Digitalization in the Finance Sector to Bolster $4.6 Billion Industry

US Data Center Accelerator Market is estimated to be USD 4.66 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.28 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.35%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth of Cloud-Based Services
- Surge in OTT Services
- Growing Digitalization in Finance Sector
Restraints
- Premium Pricing of Accelerators
- Limited AI Hardware Experts
Opportunities
- Deployment of 5G
- Growing Borderless Nature of Global Economy
Challenges
- Capacity Limitations
- Security Concerns
Market Segmentations
The US Data Center Accelerator Market is segmented based on Processor Type, Type, Applications, and End-Users
- By Processor Type, the market is classified into CPU, Central, Processing Unit), GPU, Graphics Processing Unit, and Circuit).
- By Type, the market is classified into Cloud Data Center and HPC Data Center.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Inference, and Enterprise Inference.
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Energy, and Others.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Data Center Accelerator Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the US Data Center Accelerator Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|138
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$11.28 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 US' Data Center Accelerator Market, By Processor Type
7 US' Data Center Accelerator Market, By Type
8 US' Data Center Accelerator Market, By Applications
9 US' Data Center Accelerator Market, By End-Users
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Google LLC
- Gyrfalcon Technology, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
- Marvell Technology, Inc.
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- NEC Corp of America
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Shanghai Enflame Technology Co. Ltd.
