UAE Pregnancy Testing Kits Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbott, Procter & Gamble, Swiss Precision Diagnostics, First Response & Quidel

UAE pregnancy testing kits market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on account of growing demands for pregnancy detection tests.

Rising concerns over unwanted pregnancies, and changing preferences of the population to plan childbirth is further driving the growth of the UAE pregnancy testing kits market in the upcoming five years. Technological advancement in the products and their development further aids the market growth.



Pregnancy testing kits are medical tools that are utilized to identify the early signs and symptoms of pregnancy. The kit includes a reagent-infused palate. When the sample in the form of blood or urine reacts with the reagent the outcome detects the pregnancies. The reagents react with Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, also known as the female pregnancy hormone.

The hormone concentration increases during the pregnancy period. The digital pregnancy testing kits also can diagnose the number of weeks of pregnancy. They are widely used in families, gynecological clinics, and hospitals.



Increasing Abortion Cases Promises Market Growth



Growing instances of unwanted pregnancies in the country is a major factor that drives the demand for pregnancy testing kits and thus aids the growth of the UAE pregnancy testing kits market in the upcoming five years. Rising concerns toward personal health and growing awareness about the pregnancy test kits that can help the respective female population about their choice of pregnancy also drive the growth of the UAE pregnancy testing kits market in the next five years.



Although the government of the United Arab Emirates states abortion is illegal and is only considered if the child is impaired or the life of the mother is at high risk during or after childbirth, in 2017, 14.5 million pregnancies were reported in the GCC countries out of which 40% were unintended, 50% were terminated by induced abortion and 11% were miscarried.



Growing Awareness Drives Market Growth



The growing childbirth is also due to steady growth in the fertility rate of the country. Increasing instances of delayed pregnancies drive couples to opt for various fertility treatments and thus the demand for pregnancy testing kits increases. In the year 2019, the fertility rate in the United Arab Emirates was 1.39% which has grown steadily in recent years. Surging demands for family planning, pre-planned pregnancies, and demands from the female population toward delayed pregnancies further aid the demand for pregnancy testing kits and thus the growth of the UAE pregnancy testing kits market in the upcoming five years.



In 2019, the number of childbirth in Dubai amounted to 30.16 thousand. The childbirth population in the country increased to 100.02 thousand in the country. Government-aided schemes and plans that create further awareness regarding child birth, pregnancies, and other related sectors to enhance the quality of life among its population drives the growth of the UAE pregnancy testing kits market in the future five years.



UAE Pregnancy Testing Kits Market, By Product Type:

Line Indicators

Strips

Cassettes

Mid-stream Devices

Digital Devices

Others

UAE Pregnancy Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test:

Urine Test for HCG

Blood Test for HCG

Others

UAE Pregnancy Testing Kits Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

UAE Pregnancy Testing Kits Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

