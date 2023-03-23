Neutropenia Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $20.19 Billion by 2028 at a 5.6% CAGR

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neutropenia Treatment Market by Treatment, Distribution channel, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neutropenia treatment market size reached US$ 14.51 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 20.19 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.66% during 2022-2028.

The increasing adoption of cloud platforms, escalating sales of smartphones and extensive research and development (R&D) activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Neutropenia is a disease characterized by an abnormally low count of white blood cells (WBCs) that help the body fight infections. It is caused by various situations or diseases, including infections, chemotherapy, congenital bone marrow abnormalities, autoimmune disorders, and some medications (drug-induced neutropenia).

Neutrophils are made in the bone marrow, which is the spongy tissue found in larger bones, such as the vertebrae, ribs, and pelvis. Neutropenia treatment includes antibiotics, antifungals, and antiviral medications that help fight against infection by destroying harmful fungi, yeast, and bacteria that attack the body. These medications assist in reducing the likelihood of infections and stimulate the bone marrow to produce more white blood cells.



Neutropenia Treatment Market Trends:



The rising awareness of neutropenia and chemotherapy-related side effects is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing demand for oral drugs that are available in capsule and tablet form and consist of convenient routes of administration is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, key players are actively engaged in disseminating relevant information and knowledge regarding preventive measures, early diagnosis, and effective treatment of neutropenia, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of cost-effective medicines for neutropenia treatment, which is facilitating the market growth.

Additionally, the utilization of novel drug delivery methods that helps in improving patient convenience, which leads to improved patient adherence, is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the increase in febrile neutropenia medications and the implementation of new legislation to promote and manufacture biosimilars are creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is also driven by the easy availability of medications through online retail portals, such as registered websites, which provides convenience of ordering and procurement of medications at affordable price-points.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, the introduction of innovative and effective drugs, rising incidences of cancer, easy access to healthcare facilities owing to improved infrastructure, increasing expenditure capacities of consumers and the implementation of various government initiatives for promoting public health, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global neutropenia treatment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on treatment and distribution channel.



Treatment Insights:

Colony-Stimulating Factors

Antibiotics

Antifungals

Antivirals

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the neutropenia treatment market based on the treatment. This includes colony-stimulating factors, antibiotics, antifungals and antivirals. According to the report, colony-stimulating factors represented the largest segment.



Distribution channel Insights:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the neutropenia treatment market based on the distribution channel. This includes hospital, retail, and online pharmacies. According to the report, hospital pharmacies represented the largest segment.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada



Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd. (Kirin Holdings Company Limited)

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz Inc. (Novartis AG)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

