Belgium Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - AtlasEdge, Digital Realty, Datacenter United, Etix Everywhere, Google, LCL, Microsoft, Proximus

The Belgium data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.81 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.31%. from 2022-2028

This report analyses the Belgium data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Belgium is one of the emerging destinations in Western Europe for data center development. The country offers a geographical advantage as it is situated in the middle of the FLAP market and continuously attracts foreign investments. The capital Brussels hosts the maximum number of data centers in the country. The city has around 82% of Belgium's total existing data center space. The capital provides great connectivity, a highly digital economy, and a hub for innovation, research, and development.

Organizations across the country are migrating their workloads to the cloud and contributing towards meeting the digitalization goals of the country, driving the need for colocation data centers and decreasing the share of enterprise data centers. Steps are being taken to create a model for energy decentralization, while data center operators nationwide plan to be carbon-neutral in their operations. KevlinX, EdgeConneX, and LCL Datacenters are a part of the Carbon Neutral Data Central Pact.

The country is connected to other parts of the world with submarine cables. It has a presence of four operational submarine cables, such as SeaMeWe-3, Concerto, Pan European Crossing, and Tangerine, while one submarine cable is in the pipeline.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Belgium colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Belgium by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across the locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Belgium data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Belgium a) Facilities Covered (Existing): 25 b) Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04 c) Coverage: 11+ Locations d) Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) e) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Belgium a) Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028) b) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028) c) Retail Colocation Pricing d) Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Belgium market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) a) Brussels b) Other Cities (Aalst, Antwerp, Bruges, Gent, Hasselt, St. Ghislain, Leuven, Liege, Wallonia, Zaventem, and Zele.)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 52 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2060 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2810 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Belgium

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Artelia

Lascent

Logi-tek

ISG

Mercury

M-J Wood Group Kft

Perseusz

PM Group

RKD

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Daikin Applied

Eaton

ebm-papst

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Data Center Investors

AtlasEdge

Digital Realty

Datacenter United

Etix Everywhere

Google

LCL Datacenters

Microsoft

Proximus

New Entrants

KevlinX

EdgeConneX

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Brussels

Other Cities

