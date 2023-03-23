AdventHealth Altamonte Springs Hospital Meets DNV Advanced Standards for Orthopedic & Spine Excellence

Katy, Texas, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs is the first hospital in Florida to be designated an Orthopedic & Spine Center of Excellence by DNV.

Ronell Myburgh MHA, MBA, BSN, RN, Director, Certifications for DNV Healthcare USA Inc stated, “AdventHealth is providing the highest quality orthopedic care to patients in Central Florida. We’re thrilled to designate them as a DNV Orthopedic & Spine Center of Excellence.”

Being designated a Center of Excellence signifies the organization’s commitment to evidence-based practice and continued improvement through national benchmarking. A patient can expect:



Structured pre-operative education to prepare for surgery

Seamless communication within their care delivery team

Providers delivering high-quality, compassionate, affordable treatment that is supported by the latest evidence-based medicine.

An organization seeking feedback for continuous improvement

Processes in place to make it easy through the care continuum

"We are very excited to continue our journey for excellence at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs as we expand from a DNV Advanced Spine Surgery Certification to an Orthopedic and Spine Center of Excellence,” said Dr. Chetan K. Patel, an orthopedic spine surgeon and Executive Medical Director for spine surgery at AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute. “Since receiving the designation as a DNV Advanced Spine Surgery Certification in 2022, we have been exploring how to also become a leader, not only in spine, but in orthopedics overall. This certification is a validation of the work we have done."

This accomplishment highlights the collaboration of AdventHealth Central Florida’s Neuroscience and Orthopedic Institutes. While each institute drives clinical best practice and standardization in their subspecialties, their ability to work as a team was vital to becoming an DNV Orthopedic & Spine Center of Excellence. Physician and administrative leadership support made this collaboration a success.

"AdventHealth Altamonte Springs was founded 50 years ago with the commitment to provide world-class care,” said Jeff Villanueva, CEO of AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. “We are proud to receive this designation as a DNV Orthopedic Center of Excellence with AdventHealth Medical Group and the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute because it is a reflection of our team members’ dedication to providing the most state-of-the-art orthopedic care close to home.”

The spine and orthopedic unitl at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs’ was established in early 2014. Currently, there are 75 team members, four orthopedic surgeons and one spine surgeon on the unit. Last year, the unit saw a total of 923 orthopedic cases.

“The ability of AdventHealth to bring their spine and orthopedic programs together and achieve this goal is impressive. We are honored to be a part of their success,” stated David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain and Product Assurance.

About the AdventHealth Central Florida Division

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the six counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, see more than 3.5 million patient visits annually.

AdventHealth also has an expansive research portfolio in Central Florida, with more than 500 clinical trials and studies in progress.

The organization has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. AdventHealth and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida’s economy.

The division’s flagship campus — AdventHealth Orlando — boasts nationally and internationally recognized programs, and serves as a major tertiary and quaternary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. Quality specialty care is provided through AdventHealth Institutes, which is nationally recognized in numerous specialties.

AdventHealth Orlando has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Leapfrog Group.

Learn more about the Central Florida Division on our Newsroom.

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvhealthcare.com.

