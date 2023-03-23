Aldebaran Announces Officer Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company", TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce the promotion of two of its employees.



Javier Roberto has been promoted from Country Manager, Argentina to Vice President and Country Manager, Argentina. Javier has worked with Aldebaran since its inception in 2019 and prior to working with Aldebaran, he worked with Regulus Resources and Antares Minerals, both companies run by senior management of the Company. Javier has been a major contributor in advancing the Company’s business plan within Argentina and will continue to do so in his expanded role.

Adam Greening has been promoted from Vice President, Corporate Development to Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Adam has worked with Aldebaran since March 2019 and has played a key role in developing and advancing business strategy within the Company.

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

John E. Black, CEO / Director

Phone: +1 604 685-6800

Email: info@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020 (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated March 22, 2021 - see news release dated March 22, 2021).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.