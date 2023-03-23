Ria Money Transfer to sponsor FC Internazionale Milano

BUENA PARK, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), today announced an agreement to become an official sponsor of the Italian football club FC Internazionale Milano through the 2025 season.



This new sports sponsorship will help raise awareness of Ria’s brand in Italy and benefit Euronet’s Money Transfer segment, which includes Ria Money Transfer, Xe and Dandelion globally.

Thanks to this sponsorship, Ria will be able to foster a closer relationship with Inter’s far-reaching fanbase of more than 500 million fans distributed on all continents. Inter’s global appeal makes it a perfect fit for Ria, whose reach extends across more than 180 countries and territories. This association boosts the visibility of the brands in Euronet´s Money Transfer segment during football matches through in-stadium displays, Inter's digital channels, hospitality services in the stadium and additional initiatives to be unveiled later.

Inter is one of the most acclaimed football clubs in the world thanks to its history, great results and iconic players. FC Internazionale Milano was founded in 1908 to give foreign players the opportunity to play on a Milan football team.

"We are proud to be an official sponsor of such a historic and successful football club. This new sponsorship makes perfect sense, given the similarities between Inter’s history and our own,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer segment. “Euronet’s Money Transfer segment is founded on the values of openness, passion and teamwork, and we are committed to helping our customers, who often find themselves far from home and family, pursue a brighter future."

“It is a great pleasure for us to welcome Ria Money Transfer into the family of Nerazzurri partners. We are very satisfied that a global brand with already great relevance in the world of international football has decided to join our Club to increase its visibility in Italy and beyond,” said Alessandro Antonello, Corporate CEO of FC Internazionale Milano. “This agreement allows us to become connected with a brand that has the value of openness towards others in its DNA like we do, and this is a source of pride.”

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure and affordable global money transfers. With the second most extensive cash settlement network and the largest direct bank deposit network in the world, Ria gets money to where it matters.

Bridging the gap between digital and physical transactions, Ria’s omnichannel products and services, together with the company’s rapidly expanding alternative global pay-out capabilities, provide unprecedented consumer choice, including agents and partners, real-time payments, home delivery, mobile wallets, and cardless ATM payouts (exclusively with Ria). Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers and partners alike, promoting economic growth around the world by opening new market opportunities. Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.

For more information, please visit www.riamoneytransfer.com.

About FC Internazionale Milano

Founded in 1908, FC Internazionale Milano, also known as Inter, is recognized globally as one of the most important and successful football clubs. The Chinese group Suning acquired the majority of the Club in June 2016.

Some of Inter’s achievements include 19 Serie A trophies (Scudetto), 8 Italian Cups and 7 Italian Super Cups - while internationally it boasts 2 European Cups, 1 Champions League, 3 UEFA Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. Inter is one of only seven teams, and the only one in Italy, to have won the Champions League, Scudetto and National Cup in the same season (2009-10). The Club is also the only Italian team to have always played in the top league of the national championship and the only one to have participated in all editions of Serie A.

Owned by the Suning Group since June 2016, Inter is a global brand with more than 400 million fans worldwide.

