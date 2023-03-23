Fish Oil Alternatives Market to exceed $3.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The fish oil alternatives market valuation is estimated to be worth over USD 3.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The escalating usage of natural ingredients in cosmetics and skin care products will propel the market expansion. In Europe, for example, consumer inclination toward plant-based cosmetics has risen, encouraging companies to replace synthetic ingredients with natural variants. In the cosmetics industry, there has also been a rising emphasis on improving sustainability and lowering environmental footprints. These factors are likely to proliferate the use of vegan alternatives to fish oils as a hydration enhancer or skin-softening emollient in cosmetic formulations.

The fish oil alternatives market from the soybean oil product segment will expand at 4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032, due to the high prevalence of sleep disorders among older adults. Based on statistics from the Sleep Foundation, almost 30% to 48% of older adults experience insomnia. This is predicted to contribute to the development of soybean oils, given the product’s ability to improve sleep quality due to its magnesium content. The growing burden of chronic diseases and the emergence of health and nutritional oil consumption is a prominent trend stimulating soybean oil production.

The fish oil alternatives market from the biofuels applications segment will is projected to be worth USD 500 million by 2032, owing to the shifting preference toward renewable energy across the automobile sector. Triacylglycerol, found in oils extracted from microalgae and plant seeds, is known to have a high energy density, making them ideal for biofuels. Several proposals have also been presented to curb air pollution from vehicles. These initiatives will enable renewable solutions to emerge as a source of biofuels and in turn, boost the usage of fish oil substitutes.





The fish oil alternatives market from online retail distribution channels segment is slated to register a growth of over 5.5% till 2032, attributed to the acceptance of e-commerce as a preferred mode of product distribution during COVID-19 lockdowns. In addition to the rising awareness about the benefits of healthy fruits and vegetables, there has been a shifting interest toward nutritional supplements to drive immunity against coronavirus. The report claims that the sales of vegetable oils through e-commerce are also expected to rise further, considering the applicability of vegetable oil as a lubricant in tablet formulations.

North America fish oil alternatives market will account USD 2 billion by 2032, considering the robust demand for dietary supplements and the rising emphasis on physical fitness. The report further reveals the strong focus of government departments on pharma sector expansion projects. For instance, in September 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce unveiled USD 52.9 million in grants for the Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Cluster in Central Virginia. With the increasing disposable income, fish oil alternatives are also set to gain traction as a lubricant in capsule formulations.

Prominent participants operating across the fish oil alternatives market include BURCON, Cargill Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Dupont, Wilmar International, CHS Inc., Farbest Brands, Sonic Biochem, Prinova Group LLC, Medix Laboratories, Bioway, and Batory Foods. Mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and business expansions are among the prominent strategies being employed by these companies to gain a competitive advantage over rivals in the industry.

